The Young and the Restless recap (July 3, 2025): Cole’s death leaves Victoria and Claire devastated while Mariah feels haunted by memory

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 3, 2025, emotions ran high in Genoa City. At the hospital, Cole said goodbye to Claire and Victoria, then flatlined after a final kiss. Both women were left heartbroken.

Ad

In the park, Mariah had a disturbing flashback of holding a pillow, raising fears she may have harmed the stranger she met. Her guilt led her to move out from Tessa.

Elsewhere, Adam got ready to fly to Nice for answers about Aristotle Dumas. At Society, Chelsea grew suspicious of Holden Novak, especially after seeing him with Cane. She began to question his real motives.

Ad

Trending

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, July 3, 2025

Cole’s final moments with Claire and Victoria

At the hospital on The Young and the Restless, Cole’s condition worsened. Claire begged him to hold on, but he calmly said goodbye, telling her how proud he was. Overwhelmed, Claire ran out in tears.

Victoria stayed and shared a quiet, emotional moment with Cole. After one last kiss, he flatlined, leaving her in shock. Back home, Victoria and Claire tried to comfort each other. Claire went upstairs, and Victoria, alone with her grief, held Cole’s book close as a way to feel near him.

Ad

Mariah’s flashback reveals a disturbing possibility

At Chancellor Park on The Young and the Restless, Mariah was full of guilt and fear. She cried and wondered what she had done. A memory replayed showing her laughing with a stranger, then holding a pillow while crying. It made her fear she might have hurt him.

Ad

Feeling overwhelmed, Mariah moved out. At Crimson Lights, Tessa told Daniel about it. She didn’t know the full story but saw Mariah struggling. Still, Tessa wanted to keep up their guitar lessons. Daniel supported her, gently holding her hand. It gave Tessa a small sense of comfort during the chaos.

Adam prepares for answers as Chelsea senses danger

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Adam talked to Chelsea about his trip to Nice. They discussed whether Colin Atkinson or maybe Cane Ashby was connected to Aristotle Dumas. Adam wasn’t sure of their motives but thought he could figure things out after talking with Victor.

Ad

Chelsea was worried. No one had heard from the people who went to Dumas’ party, and she feared for Adam’s safety. Adam kissed her, promised everything would be fine, and left to find answers.

Ad

Later, Holden Novak showed up and complemented Chelsea on her fashion work. But Chelsea had already seen him with Cane and didn’t trust him. She thought he had a hidden reason for talking to her.

Holden claimed he barely knew Cane, but Chelsea didn’t believe him. The more he spoke, the more she felt he was lying and possibly involved in the Dumas mystery.

Claire reaches out in the aftermath

Ad

In the final moments of the episode, Claire, feeling heartbroken and alone, left a voicemail for Kyle. She told him that Cole had passed away and tried to sound calm, even though she was clearly in pain. Her message showed that while the grieving had started, things in Genoa City were still uncertain and far from peaceful.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More