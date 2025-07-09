The Young and the Restless recap (July 9, 2025): Nick suspects Cane while Jack blasts Billy over Sally deal

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 9, 2025, tensions rose as Sharon questioned Phyllis, hoping to learn more about Cane’s real plans. Cane pressured Phyllis for loyalty, but she avoided revealing that Adam had tipped off the Newmans.

Nick tried to confront Cane, but got vague answers. Phyllis was stuck between her old ties and new loyalties, unsure who to trust.

Meanwhile in Genoa City, Jack and Diane were upset after learning Billy and Sally made big career moves without telling them. A heated argument followed, leaving family trust even more shaken.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Sharon questions Phyllis as part of Nick’s mission

Nick on The Young and the Restless told Sharon about his talk with Phyllis and how he couldn’t convince her to turn against Cane. He asked Sharon to talk to Phyllis herself and find out what Cane was really planning, especially with his real estate deals and Chancellor assets.

Sharon agreed and later spoke with Phyllis alone. Phyllis quickly realized Sharon was sent to spy and called out the situation, saying Nick was trying to ruin their friendship.

Sharon asked where Phyllis stood, but Phyllis claimed she hadn’t chosen a side. She said people often treated her like a problem, while Cane saw her as an ally. When Sharon warned her to keep Adam’s secret, Phyllis stayed vague, making Sharon uneasy.

Cane pressures Phyllis while playing coy with Nick

Cane The Young and the Restless got worried after Phyllis told him the Newmans knew about his real estate deals and Chancellor plans. He wanted to know how they found out, but Phyllis didn’t give a straight answer, only saying she hadn’t turned on him yet.

Cane questioned her loyalty and warned her about the risks. Later, when they all crossed paths, Nick pushed Cane to admit his plans. Cane stayed calm and only said the Newmans would be fine. Their talk ended with a tense handshake, and Nick grew even more suspicious.

Jack explodes over Billy’s alliance with Sally and Cane

At the GCAC pool The Young and the Restless, Jack and Diane ran into Billy and Sally, leading to a heated argument. Billy admitted he still wanted to help Cane take over Chancellor. Jack was already upset about Billy losing focus at Abbott Communications, but things got worse when Billy revealed he and Sally had agreed she would run the company if his plan worked.

Jack was furious they made such a big decision without telling him. Diane also doubted Sally’s experience and didn’t trust Cane’s plan. Billy defended his choices, saying it was a backup, not a betrayal.

The argument escalated as Jack accused Billy of risking both companies. When Billy asked if that was a threat, Jack hinted he might pull his support. The fight left the Abbott family more divided than ever.

In this intense episode, loyalties and business plans clashed, leaving everyone with more questions than answers. Sharon was stuck between loyalty and honesty, Phyllis was close to revealing too much, and the Abbott brothers seemed ready for another fight. The stage was clearly set for more drama to come.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

