The Young and the Restless recap (June 4, 2025): Adam suspects a trap, Billy delays the launch, and Phyllis schemes for a party invite

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on June 4, 2025, tension was in the air in Genoa City as Billy surprised Sally by delaying the Abbott Communications launch, while Adam believed Aristotle Dumas’ party was a setup. Jack and Diane changed their honeymoon plans to attend the event in Nice.

Claire was worried about Cole’s health, and Kyle hinted to his parents about a personal deal with Victor. At Crimson Lights, Adam clashed with Billy over the media silence, then talked strategy with Chelsea. Meanwhile, Phyllis saw the party as her chance and tried to get an invite.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Billy postpones the launch, shocking Sally

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Billy and Adam had a tense chat. Billy teased Adam about the delayed Newman Media scandal, but Adam said they were just waiting for the perfect time. Later, Sally joined Billy and was shocked when he said he wanted to delay their company launch.

Sally disagreed, saying their timing was important and the party wasn’t a real reason to change it. But Billy thought going to Dumas’ party would help them learn more, especially about Victor. He offered to take Sally to Nice as a compromise. Still unsure, she gave in and kissed him.

Adam suspects Dumas' intentions

At the same cafe, Chelsea asked Adam if he still planned to leave Billy alone. Adam agreed that he would distract Victor without going after Billy. He thought the buzz around Dumas’ party could help.

However, Adam felt uneasy. He wasn’t invited, while the rest of his family was. Chelsea said maybe Dumas saw him as a threat, but Adam felt something was off and decided not to go, thinking it might be a trap.

Kyle hints at a secret deal with Victor

At the Abbott house on The Young and the Restless, Kyle told Jack and Diane he had made a personal offer to Victor. They were worried since it wasn’t about business, and Victor could be tricky. Kyle asked them to trust him, but they were clearly concerned.

Jack and Diane also said they were changing their honeymoon plans to go to Nice. They wanted to watch things closely and protect the family.

Claire is troubled by Cole’s condition

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Claire told Kyle she hadn’t slept because she was worried about Cole’s health. He was getting worse but refused to see a doctor. Claire felt helpless and anxious. Kyle tried to comfort her, but she was still clearly shaken and unsure about what was really going on.

Phyllis sets her sights on the party

At the Society, Nick talked with Phyllis about Summer staying longer in Milan. They briefly mentioned that Summer liked the designer, but the big news was that Nick got invited to Dumas’ party. Phyllis was surprised since Amanda hadn’t told her anything.

Phyllis guessed Dumas had already gone to France when she got to D.C. She also said she gave up on getting his investment and was now looking at a job elsewhere, but didn’t share details. When Nick stepped away, she quickly texted Amanda, asking for help getting an invite.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

