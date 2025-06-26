The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (June 27 to July 4, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

As The Young and the Restless moves towards the end of June and into July, tensions mount in Nice and Genoa City. The events following Cane Ashby’s shocking revelation as Aristotle Dumas ripple out.

While Billy and Sally are cooking up a plan to expose Cane, Phyllis and Sharon discover something much darker that brings forth some old demons. Meanwhile, Lily may be seeking comfort in Damian’s arms, and perhaps his bed, where she seeks to distance herself from Cane.

Claire is finding a connection just as her support system falls apart, and Adam and Chelsea are getting deeper into the Dumas web, where they are eventually getting closer to something disturbing.

The discovery of a corpse sends ripples through the gathering in Nice, suggesting someone may not make it through this run in this tangled affair on The Young and the Restless.

The pressure is on Cane on The Young and the Restless

With the secret identity of Aristotle Dumas now in the open, there is no longer any celebratory feeling in Nice. Cane tries to make things right by offering his Dumas-built business in a potential trade deal, but Victor Newman rejects the same.

Cane then attempts to meet with every guest individually, but doubt still lingers. Billy and Sally are still intent on using Abbott Communications to make sure he is exposed, despite Cane's insistence that he is a new man and looking for a fresh start. Amanda Sinclair intervenes to mediate between Phyllis and Cane, but his growing frustration suggests that there is not much he can do about the situation.

A corpse shakes the party to its core on The Young and the Restless

The party in France takes a dark twist when a body is found. There are few details, but the body seems to trigger memories for Sharon and Phyllis, possibly related to their previous trauma with Martin Laurent.

Whether this body is of a new, unrelated victim or an old one from the previous experiment does not seem to matter. What is evident is that with a murder, the difficulty level escalates tremendously. With evidence now being suppressed and hysteria mounting, it does not bode well for Cane.

Adam races to the pop-up with some information, only to discover that Victor, among the others, has found him first. This will leave Adam feeling frustrated and more impossibly entangled in the ongoing mystery of the day and the human disaster that is Cane.

Lily's emotional interlude turns adventurous on The Young and the Restless

Caught in the emotional crossfire, Lily Winters turns to Damian Kane to help alleviate her thoughts about the chaos she had just endured. Their bond starts to deepen, and it appears that on some emotional level, Lily perhaps chooses intimacy with Damian as a pathway to dealing with her pain.

This developing relationship is promising as a second chance for Lily; however, whether it is too far over the line for them to move farther too fast remains to be seen.

Regardless of whether Lily's next step is an emotional separation from her past or the advancement towards a new future that could overlap any possible consequences, something is going to change.

Claire and Holden bond, Kyle edges away on The Young and the Restless

Claire Newman feels alone as Kyle inexplicably grows more distant during a challenging time. As Cole Howard’s condition deteriorates, and the emotional and logistical load weighs down on Claire's head, she runs into Holden Novak, an unexpected ally.

Their drinks and conversation lighten Claire’s burdens, just as Kyle is sucked in deeper into Audra's orbit. Audra, acting on Victor's orders, is pulling on Kyle's strings to sabotage his relationship with Claire, and she seems capable of pulling it off.

Mariah crumbles, and Tessa cries back in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless

Mariah Copeland is having a difficult time, an emotional breakdown, after she made the heart-breaking decision to separate from Tessa. Tessa is left to pick up the pieces with some help from Daniel Romalotti Jr.

There are concerns that Mariah's breakdown may be another manifestation of a disruption involving a stranger's death in her past. There are cues about a confrontation and possibly hallucinations to come, and maybe fans will learn if Mariah is still hiding something even more troubling than anyone might have anticipated.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More