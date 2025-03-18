The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer manipulates Kyle, Claire loses patience and Audra struggles with Holden

On the March 18th episode of The Young and the Restless, there will be disagreements in Genoa City as the bonds are put to the test. Summer Newman will continue to seek how to stay around Kyle Abbott, and Claire Newman will begin doubting her role in his life.

Claire has been tolerant, but Summer's interference will challenge her endurance. Audra Charles will also have issues with Holden Novak, who will not yield. As Nate Hastings leaves town, Holden will take advantage of the opportunity to form a connection with Audra and put her in an awkward position.

With emotions at an all-time high, things will take some unexpected turns with these relationships. Will Summer be able to distract Kyle from Claire? Can Audra withstand Holden?

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Summer will employ Harrison to be closer to Kyle on The Young and the Restless

Summer has always had a unique rapport with Kyle, and she will keep using their son, Harrison, as a means of staying close to him. Even though she claims to have moved on, Summer will find ways to insert herself in Kyle's life whenever she gets the chance.

Whether it is to fill him in on Phyllis Summers' status or to lean on him for some emotional support, Summer's true motives will come into view as she attempts to rekindle their connection.

Summer at Crimson Lights will capitalize on being alone with Kyle, brushing against his arm just as Claire enters. Claire will attempt to keep calm, but this event will do nothing but contribute to the tension that exists between them.

Claire's surprise appearance and reaction to the closeness of Kyle and Summer will emphasize the increased fissures in her relationship with Kyle. In turn, Claire makes a dramatic gesture, kissing Kyle in front of Summer as a means of claiming him.

This will not serve to dissuade Summer, though, who will persist in testing limits, ensuring she remains at the center of Kyle's world.

Later on, over lunch, Summer will mention Victor Newman wanting her and Kyle back together for Harrison's benefit. Even though she will act like she disapproves of Victor's interference, she will covertly plant seeds of doubt into Kyle's mind, hoping that he begins to question his relationship with Claire.

Claire will reach her breaking point on The Young and the Restless

Claire has tolerated Summer's encroachment into Kyle's life, but the patience will run out soon enough. Every turn she makes, Summer will be there, searching for excuses to hang out with Kyle.

Claire will attempt to trust Kyle, but the continual interruptions and underlying history between them and Summer will start to eat away at her.

Claire will be even more upset when she finds out that Kyle and Summer had lunch together after she had to call off their plans. Even though Kyle will claim it was innocent, Claire will begin to feel like a third wheel in her relationship. The more Summer gets involved in Kyle's life, the harder it will be for Claire to keep her feelings under control.

It will not do that Victor will keep on insisting that Kyle and Summer reunite. Claire will be thinking if she even has a chance in the face of Summer's influence, and thus start questioning if Kyle is serious about their relationship on The Young and the Restless.

Audra will find Holden's advances challenging on The Young and the Restless

Meanwhile, Audra will be in a vulnerable position with Holden. He will make it quite obvious that his extended stay in Genoa City is in part because of her, and despite her efforts to keep him at arm's length, he will push the limits.

Holden will have lunch with Audra, and while she will be reluctant initially, she will eventually agree. Their lunch, though, won't be a secret. Lily Winters and Devon Hamilton will walk in, noticing them laughing together.

This will cause a few raised eyebrows, especially since Audra is supposed to be focusing on her relationship with Nate Hastings. Holden will make Audra think of the happier, more innocent time she knew before, making her believe she has changed ever since her previous relationships.

Despite Audra assuring that she has grown and moved on, Holden's comments will haunt her forever, and she will find herself questioning if she has left her past behind.

As Nate is out of town visiting Chicago, Holden will take this as the perfect time to get close to Audra. She will struggle to keep her distance without wanting to infuriate Holden on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

