The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Victor’s loyalty trap, Lily’s Aristotle gamble, and Phyllis’ explosive warning

Next week on The Young and the Restless, Genoa City turns into a maze of tests and threats. Victor Newman sets a snare inside his own company, Lily Winters stakes the family empire on a risky meeting, and Phyllis Summers fires the first shot in a fresh corporate skirmish.

From the executive suites of Newman Media to the lounge at the Grand Phoenix, every corner hums with tension. The preview for May 5 to 9 points to a run of episodes filled with promises, payback, and secret deals.

The Young and the Restless weekly preview (Image via YouTube/@Y&R)

Victor’s loyalty trap in The Young and the Restless

Chelsea Lawson walks into her first full week as chief operating officer at Newman Media and finds a surprise waiting. Victor hands down instructions that push her to work side by side with Adam Newman as they plot a strategy against Billy Abbott. Chelsea questions the timing.

She wonders if the job itself is a test set up to show whether she will still back Adam when profit and emotion clash. Adam fields the accusation yet gives no clear answer, leaving Chelsea to decide how far she is willing to go.

Victor’s move reaches beyond the office. Nikki thinks Kyle Abbott may feel the sting as well, given rumors that Kyle plans to share a roof with Claire Grace. If Victor is ready to hit Kyle where it hurts, the boardroom may turn out to be only stage one.

Lily’s Aristotle gamble shakes The Young and the Restless winters clan

Lily Winters tries to lock down Winters Enterprises before an outsider can grab control. She calls on Damian Kane to secure a face‑to‑face with the shadowy investor known as Aristotle Dumas.

Aristotle fires back a single demand: explain in detail why the meeting matters. Damian relays the message, turning Lily’s bold plan into a take‑it‑or‑leave‑it moment.

The Young and the Restless weekly preview (Image via YouTube/@Y&R)

The plan catches Devon Hamilton off guard. Family unity has been hard enough since Nate’s misstep last year. Now Lily’s solo play may place the company on uneven ground at the worst time.

Devon faces a choice between backing his sister or pushing back before the ink even dries.

Phyllis’ explosive warning stuns The Young and the Restless' Abbott duo

Phyllis Summers refuses to accept being dismissed from Abbott Communications. She crashes Billy Abbott and Sally Spectra’s celebration at the GCAC and fires a blunt threat: they will regret replacing her.

Billy tries to keep the mood light; Sally senses the storm brewing. Phyllis’s promise hangs in the air long after she walks away.

Billy already faces family drama after Diane Jenkins complained that his remarks about her redesign of the Abbott estate were cruel. Jack orders an apology, but Billy stands firm, claiming honesty over courtesy. With Phyllis now vowing payback and Jack backing Diane, Billy’s week looks anything but calm.

More The Young and the Restless Fallout Looms

Elsewhere, Tessa Porter grows alarmed by Mariah Copeland’s distant mood. Mariah returns from a work trip quiet and evasive, dodging calls and questions. The strain places new weight on their still‑new family life.

At the ranch, Victor stays busy, yet he still finds time to review Chelsea’s rapid promotion and weigh the risk of Adam’s next play. Meanwhile, Chelsea wonders if leaving Marchetti was a smart swap or a trap she walked into.

Jack and Diane also wrestle with fallout inside the Abbott home about the mansion makeover, hinting that family tension will echo beyond business charts. With lines drawn across love, work, and legacy, the stage is set for decisive moves that could reshape alliances again.

Every plot line circles the same themes next week: loyalty checked, trust stretched, and warnings delivered. By Friday, Genoa City may feel very different from the town we knew on Monday.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS.

