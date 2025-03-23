The Young and the Restless weekly recap (March 17 to 21, 2025): Phyllis leans on Billy, Traci questions Alan, and sparks fly for Adam and Chelsea

It was an intense week on The Young and the Restless. Sharon and Phyllis returned home after being kidnapped, but adjusting hasn't been easy. Sharon started digging into what kind of person might've been behind it.

Phyllis went straight back to work, refusing to slow down even for a second. Summer didn't love that decision and raised her concerns to Nick. Elsewhere, Traci's relationship hit a weird snag. Her fiancé Alan wasn't acting quite right, and the timing of some messages on his phone seemed way too convenient.

Meanwhile, Victor played a matchmaker in his way. Adam and Chelsea crossed a line, and they swore they wouldn't, and new questions started bubbling up about who was trustworthy and who wasn't.

Everything that happened on The Young and the Restless this week

Monday, March 17: Sharon and Phyllis make it home, but questions follow on The Young and the Restless

Sharon and Phyllis were back, safe but shaken. Both had been through a lot, and it showed. Sharon didn't want to just move on and started thinking about who did this and how.

The way the kidnapper handled things made her think this wasn't some random attack. She even floated the idea of a trip to Europe to clear her head and visit Noah and asked Nick to come. He passed, but it brought up some old feelings between them.

Phyllis, meanwhile, refused to rest. She insisted on getting right back to work at Abbott Communications, and Billy didn't stand in her way. He told her he had complete faith in her. She hugged him and called him her hero, but Summer noticed her mom wasn't acting like herself and mentioned it to Nick.

Tuesday, March 18: Victor pressures Kyle, and Audra plays both sides on The Young and the Restless

Victor didn't stay on the sidelines for long. He cornered Kyle and started pushing him to think more seriously about Summer. Kyle wasn't sure what to make of it, especially since Claire was still in the picture and kept showing up at the worst times.

Over at Society, Audra and Holden were getting a little too comfortable around each other. Lily noticed this and didn't love what she saw.

Nate was already out of town with Damian, heading to Chicago after hearing Amy had been hospitalized. That left room for questions, especially about whether Audra was being straight with Nate or just keeping her options open.

Wednesday, March 19: Traci's suspicions grow, and Adam crosses a line on The Young and the Restless

Traci found out that Alan had been getting alerts about some kind of breach at a psychiatric clinic, the same kind of place where Sharon and Phyllis were held. She didn't call him out directly, but she did ask Jack and Diane for their take.

They told her to slow things down and think hard before going through with the wedding. That same day, Nick turned down Sharon's offer to travel, but they admitted they'd both been thinking about the same thing: what it would be like to give their relationship another try.

And then there was Adam. He arranged for someone to smear Billy in the press, not knowing Chelsea was about to surprise him with a home-cooked meal. That surprise ended with the two of them in bed together. After weeks of skirting around it, they finally gave in to what was still clearly there.

The Thursday and Friday (March 20-21) episodes were preempted due to the telecast of March Madness by CBS. The episodes will resume airing on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

