The Young and the Restless weekly update (June 23 to 27, 2025): Victor rejects Cane, Lily kisses Damian, Adam uncovers Arabesque plot

This week on The Young and the Restless, family secrets, corporate ambition, and personal betrayals fueled explosive developments both in Genoa City and abroad. Cane approached Victor with a stunning proposal involving his Aristotle Dumas fortune, only to be shut down cold.

Lily was caught between old wounds and new emotions as she grew closer to Damian during a stormy night in France. Meanwhile, weather wasn’t the only threat, as Cane suspected danger might be closer than anyone realized.

Elsewhere, Adam uncovered a shadowy real estate scheme linked to Arabesque, while Phyllis made a power move that rattled Amanda. Sharon stepped up to offer surprising support, Sally kept a watchful eye on Kyle and Audra, and Victoria leaned on Nate as Cole’s condition worsened. Panic attacks, flirtations, and emotional confessions set the stage for another unforgettable week in The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless: Cane’s bold offer rejected by Victor

Cane informed Victor that his father, Colin, had died and that the fortune he’d built as “Aristotle Dumas” was earned legitimately with Colin’s help. Hoping to trade his holdings in exchange for control of Chancellor Industries, Cane pitched a business deal to Victor, who flatly rejected it. Victor dismissed the offer without entertaining a counter, forcing Cane to reassess his next move.

While Cane wrestled with rejection, Lily found herself reflecting on the past, particularly the rift that had occurred when Cane wanted their children to spend time with Colin in his final days. Her emotional turmoil grew as she and Damian bonded over a quiet game of cards while stranded in France. After a tense confrontation with Cane, Lily kissed Damian, signaling that her relationship with Damian might be more than just friendly comfort.

The Young and the Restless: Phyllis pushes ambition at a cost

In a move driven by strategy and self-interest, Phyllis proposed a leadership team at the Chancellor that included herself and Amanda. But Cane dismissed the idea, hinting that he had a different direction in mind. While not directly offering Phyllis a role, he didn’t shut the door entirely, leaving her to wonder where she stood. Amanda, however, was furious and confronted Phyllis for jeopardizing her professional reputation.

As Cane’s group gathered in Nice, a violent storm washed out roads and knocked out cell service, stranding the guests with nowhere to go. In a rare moment of vulnerability, Cane confided in Chance that he believed someone might be out to kill him, suggesting Colin’s death may not have been natural. Trapped and under pressure, tensions mounted as unease and mistrust began to grow.

The Young and the Restless: A knife, a kiss, and new allegiances

Damian took a keen interest in an unusual knife he discovered on the train—an unsettling detail that seemed to echo the growing threat surrounding Cane. Lily and Damian’s growing connection became undeniable, while Cane struggled to accept the reality unfolding in front of him. Meanwhile, Phyllis received a surprising warning from Sharon, who advised her not to trust Cane. The gesture touched Phyllis, revealing an unexpected bond forming between the longtime rivals.

Sally remained watchful of Kyle and Audra, particularly after noticing Audra’s overly friendly interactions with him. Audra insisted it was just business, but their larger plan—initially involving Cane in a cosmetics war—was called into question. Kyle convinced her to hold off on dragging Cane into it, though Audra remained determined to use their time in France to advance their agenda.

The Young and the Restless: Arabesque’s quiet takeover alarms Adam

Meanwhile, back in Genoa City, Adam discovered a fishy trend: a holding company affiliated with Arabesque was quietly acquiring commercial and residential real estate along the business district. The move triggered alarms for Adam, who had a feeling that a broader scheme was underway, one with disastrous implications for Newman Enterprises and the city as a whole.

Victoria and Claire had an easy time coping as Cole's situation worsened after his diagnosis with Legionnaires' disease. Victoria relied on Nate for support, while Claire had a panic attack and found solace in Holden. They were able to connect further as they shared a quiet moment during vespers, which hinted at a new friendship or maybe something more was starting to form.

With business empires hanging in the balance in The Young and the Restless, love relationships in flux, and nefarious schemes lurking in the background, Genoa City is far from peaceful. Cane's empire hangs by a thread, Lily's heart is divided, and new alliances promise to turn everything around.

Don’t miss what happens next on The Young and the Restless, weekdays on CBS or streaming anytime on Paramount+.

