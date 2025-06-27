The Young and the Restless recap (June 27, 2025): Sharon warns Phyllis, Lily kisses Damian, and Cane loses control

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on June 27, 2025, Phyllis Summers stayed in a surprisingly good mood even though everyone else on the train was tense due to the storm. She joked about her recent meeting with Cane Ashby, but it was clear nothing was confirmed yet. Her upbeat attitude stood out compared to the worried Newman family and a cautious Sharon.

At the same time, Cane lost his cool when he saw Lily Winters relaxing by the pool with Damian Kane. He pulled Lily aside and warned her not to trust Damian. But Lily shut him down, made it clear she didn’t want him back, and even kissed Damian to prove it.

Elsewhere on The Young and the Restless, both Victor and Nick Newman became more suspicious of Cane. He claimed he was moving on after being rejected for a deal with Chancellor, but his constant interference in Lily’s life told a different story. Cane even warned Damian to stay away from Lily, but Damian didn’t take the threat seriously.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, June 27, 2025

Phyllis makes waves on the train

While the train was stuck due to the storm, Phyllis stayed cheerful and upbeat, unlike the others. She talked about her meeting with Cane Ashby and made it sound promising, but it was clear nothing was final yet.

Later on The Young and the Restless, Sharon spoke to Phyllis in private and shared her concerns about Cane’s strange behavior, comparing it to Martin Laurent’s mind games. Phyllis brushed it off at first but appreciated Sharon’s concern. The two shared a rare moment of respect, and Sharon admitted Phyllis was smart enough to handle Cane if he was up to something.

Cane's jealousy erupts by the pool

Near the train, Cane spotted Lily relaxing with Damian and clearly didn’t like it. He questioned their closeness, but Lily told him her life was no longer his business. Still, she gave him five minutes to speak.

Cane warned that Damian was a liar, but Lily called him out for his own lies, especially about Aristotle Dumas. When Cane said he still loved her and wanted her back, Lily told him she didn’t feel the same and called him delusional.

To make her point, Lily kissed Damian in front of Cane. Later, Damian asked if it was just to upset Cane. Lily admitted it was partly for that reason but also because she wanted to, and she enjoyed it.

Cane hits roadblocks with Victor and Nick

Cane said he was ready to move on, but he kept trying to convince others. He told Victor he was done chasing the Chancellor deal, but Victor didn’t believe it. Cane said the same to Nick, who also didn’t trust him. Nick warned Cane to stay away from his family, sensing something was off.

Damian stands his ground

Later on the train on The Young and the Restless, Cane tried to convince Damian to stay away from both the Winters job and Lily. He acted like it was advice, but his real intentions were obvious. Damian stood his ground and said he didn’t answer Cane anymore. He made it clear he planned to stay close to Lily and the Winters family. Cane’s attempt to scare him didn’t work.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

