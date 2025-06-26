What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Young and the Restless (June 27, 2025)?

Spoilers of the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on June 27, 2025, reveal that things are about to get intense at Cane Ashby’s estate. A bad storm will leave the guests stuck there for the night, creating the perfect setup for drama, hidden motives, and possibly even danger.

While everyone tries to deal with the unexpected turn of events, Lily gets closer to Damian, and Nick begins to question what Cane is really up to. Elsewhere, something unsettling will bring back painful memories for Sharon and Phyllis. With secret romances and shocking discoveries ahead, Friday’s episode is packed with emotion and a dramatic ending that viewers won’t want to miss.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on June 27, 2025

Lily faces frustration and temptation in France

After a storm ruins the travel plans, Lily ends up stuck at Cane’s estate with the other guests. She’s not happy about the situation, but Damian Kane tries to cheer her up. Since they’ve already had some quiet moments together, Damian uses this chance to get even closer to her.

They might end up sharing a kiss or more. But with trouble coming, Lily’s choice to be with Damian could have serious consequences, especially if she needs to cover for him in a possible crime.

Damian's past actions come back to haunt him

Earlier in the week on The Young and the Restless, Damian was seen handling a knife on the train, which caught some guests’ attention. At the time, it didn’t seem like a big deal, but it could now make him a main suspect if something bad happens.

With a possible crime about to unfold, Friday’s episode might start a mystery. If someone ends up dead, people could start pointing fingers at Damian and anyone who tried to protect him.

Cane predicts danger and it may come true

Cane gave Chance a strange warning earlier on The Young and the Restless, saying someone might try to kill him by the end of the week. That warning could lead to some major twists. As the pressure builds and more secrets come out, someone might make a move before the weekend, putting a life at risk.

Nick questions Cane’s motives

Back in France on The Young and the Restless, Nick is starting to get increasingly suspicious of Cane and what he’s really up to. With both Chancellor-Winters and Lily involved, Nick has plenty of reasons to question him. Is Cane truly trying to make things right, or is he hiding a bigger plan? Nick’s tough questions might expose Cane’s true intentions and show just how far he’s willing to go.

Sharon and Phyllis face a disturbing memory

In another part of the story on The Young and the Restless, Sharon and Phyllis are deeply shaken when something happens that brings back painful memories. It might remind them of the time they were trapped and experimented on by Martin Laurent in his lab.

But there’s also a creepy chance they might find a dead body which would make things even more disturbing. No matter what, this experience could bring Sharon and Phyllis closer again, just as a new mystery begins in France.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

