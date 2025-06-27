Who plays Audra Charles on The Young and the Restless? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

On the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, the character of Audra Charles is being portrayed by Zuleyka Silver. Audra first appeared on the soap opera in September 2022. The character became the central figure of several storylines upon her arrival. Specifically due to her involvement in shady schemes and her romantic entanglement.

Ad

On The Young and the Restless, she came to Genoa City, where the soap opera is set, for the IPO launch. The soap opera is one of the longest-running daytime shows in the history of American television, first aired in 1973, and has been on for over five decades now.

Here's everything to know about the character of Audra Charles from The Young and the Restless

Ad

Trending

Audra Charles is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. Hired by Brought by Jill Abbott, Audra is a smart woman with good knowledge of the industry, who came to Genoa as an IPO advisor for the Chancellor-Winter group. Upon her arrival, she runs into Noah Newman, her ex Noah introduces her to his new girlfriend, Allie Nguyen.

Audra has been at the centre of several major storylines, either because of her romantic entanglements or her deceitful behaviour. Though she was an advisor at the Chancellor-Winter group for their big IPO launch. However, it was revealed that she is secretly in partnership with Tucker McCall and shares with him the insights. She has also been involved in a relationship with Kyle Abbott, knowing he was married to Summer Newman at the time.

Ad

In the current storyline of the daytime soap opera, Audra is romantically involved with Nate Hastings. Recently, Victor Newman approached her after learning about her questionable actions, proposing a scheme targeting Kyle Abbott. When she met with Victor at GCAC, she expressed her excitement over getting an invitation from Aristotle Dumas for his private island party. However, Holden overhears their conversation.

Later, as she's about to leave, Audra runs into Holden, who confronts her about her deal with Victor. She firmly tells him to stay out of her business. When she's preparing to attend the Aristotle Dumas party, Nate offers to accompany her, but she declines and decides to go alone. In the recent episode, which aired on June 26, 2025, Audra is making eyes at Kyle at Nice, while Sally reminds her of Nate.

Ad

Here's everything to know about Zuleyka Silver, the actor behind the character

Zuleyka Silver is a Mexican actress and model born on August 2, 1991, in Tijuana, Mexico. In 2013, she was the seventh-place finalist in the seventh season of Univision’s beauty pageant and reality show Nuestra Belleza Latina. According to Soap Opera Digest, the actress got engaged last year on May 8, 2024, to actor Nathan Peterson.

Ad

Ad

Apart from portraying the character of Audra Charles on Y&R, the actress has been a part of several other projects like Young Sheldon, The Mentalist, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Bold and the Beautiful, Big Time Rush, and a few more.

Also Read: The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from June 30 to July 4, 2025

Fans of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless can catch the latest episodes of the show on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More