The Young and the Restless recap (June 26, 2025): Claire’s panic attack brings Holden closer while Audra crosses the line

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on June 26, 2025, Claire and Victoria came back to Genoa City, worried about Cole’s health in Chicago. They told Esther he wasn’t doing well, and Nate offered support while clearing the air with Victoria. Claire got overwhelmed and had a panic attack in the park.

Holden saw Claire struggling and helped her calm down. They spent time together, and he shared that he lost his job and was looking for work in Genoa City. Claire enjoyed the break from stress, though she was still worried about her dad.

Meanwhile, in Nice, things got tense. Audra flirted with Kyle even though Sally warned her not to. With a storm cutting off communication, the group was stuck, leading to risky behavior that could cause trouble back home.

Claire opens up, then shuts down

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Claire and Victoria looked worried as they told Esther that Cole was still in a Chicago hospital and not getting better. His fever had dropped a little, but doctors were still concerned. They had come back to check on Johnny and Katie and grab some clothes.

Nate showed up and tried to reassure them, saying it might take time to find the right antibiotics. Claire stepped out for air, feeling overwhelmed. Nate stayed with Victoria, and they had an honest talk. She feared he still resented her, but he said he’d moved on and wished the best for her and her family.

A panic attack and a new connection

While walking in the park on The Young and the Restless, Claire had a panic attack and couldn’t breathe. Holden, who was jogging, saw her and stepped in to help. Using tips from his own experience with anxiety, he helped her calm down.

Following this, they went to the Society for drinks. When Holden made a light comment, Claire flinched and admitted her dad was sick but didn’t want to discuss it.

Holden said he had lost his job in L.A. and was looking at a new real estate opportunity in Genoa City. Claire later got a call from Victoria, and she mentioned she was with someone who had helped her. Victoria, curious, talked about it with Nate.

Trouble brews in Nice

In Nice on The Young and the Restless, things felt tense between Sally, Audra, Kyle, and Billy despite the fancy setting. As Kyle worked out shirtless, Audra watched him, which made Sally pull her aside. She reminded Audra about Nate back home and warned her about getting too close to Kyle. Audra shrugged it off, saying she had things under control.

Audra then talked about meeting Cane Ashby, aka Aristotle Dumas, to deal with their perfume competition. Kyle wasn’t sure it was a good idea, saying the mystery would be gone once his identity was revealed. Still, Audra thought it could help them.

A storm had knocked out the train tracks, so they were stuck. Kyle was worried about Cole, but couldn’t reach Claire because there was no service. Audra tried to keep him calm and suggested they use the time to plan a new PR stunt.

Later, Audra got Kyle to put sunscreen on her. Billy and Sally saw it and were uneasy. Billy asked what was going on, and Sally feared Audra’s plan was heading into dangerous territory, especially with Victor involved.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

