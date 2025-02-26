The Young and The Restless recap (February 26, 2025): Victor asks for Michael's help, Lily and Damian share a meal and Chelsea kisses Adam

CBS' The Young and The Restless first premiered on American television in 1973 and has entertained fans with its captivating storylines for decades. The show, created by Lee and William Bell, is set in the fictional town of Genoa City, Wisconsin. The Young and The Restless focuses on the Newman, Abbott, Chancellor, and Winters families and is centered around themes of business rivalries, romance, family scandals, and feuds.

In the February 26, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Chelsea and Adam share a romantic dinner together, Victor asks for Michael's help to look into Damian Kane and Aristotle Dumas, and Damian and Lily get to know each other better.

Everything that happened on the February 26, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless

In the February 26, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Michael and Victor Newman had a meeting at the Newman Ranch. Michael seemed to be happy with how Victor's health had been progressing and how his recovery had been going since Ian's gunshot wound fiasco. Michael conveyed to Victor that their spies at Jabot Cosmetics had already started their work.

Victor opened up to Michael and told him that he knew that something was going on at the Winters, and he wanted to look out for Lily and help her with the situation. Victor asked Michael to try to find out whatever information he could on Aristotle Dumas and Damian Kane and how the two are connected with Lily. Victor also shared that he found out both of Damian's companies were owned by Aristotle.

Nikki Newman entered their conversation on The Young and The Restless and spoke to Michael regarding Victor's recovery. She emphasized that life was short and that Victor should now focus on his family instead of working nonstop. While Victor added that the only reason why he was successful was because of his hard work and tenacity, he agreed to focus on his health.

At the Genoa City Athletic Club Dining Room, Damian and Lily spent time with each other. At the beginning of the meal, Lily made it clear that the only reason why she was dining with him was in exchange for information on Nate and Amy from Damian. Damian shared with her how difficult it was for him to suddenly accept that his mother had lied to him for so many years.

Lily empathized with his situation and added that she had been through something similar and it had made her question everything in her life. Damian softened to Lily's advice and told her he was willing to try to repair his relationship with Amy as soon as possible. Right after Lily left, he texted Amy, asking her to meet for dinner the next day.

Meanwhile, at Adam's house on The Young and The Restless, he prepared a homecooked meal for Chelsea instead of taking her out to dinner and also flew in her favorite cheesecake from New York, which impressed her. The two spent their romantic dinner together reminiscing about their past and both of them seemed eager to start afresh. Their dinner ended with Chelsea passionately kissing Adam.

