The Young and The Restless recap (February 18, 2025): Victor's eyes on Jabot Cosmetics and Summer's jealousy

CBS's The Young and The Restless premiered for the American daytime television audience on March 26, 1973, and has kept fans hooked to its storylines ever since. The show is set in the fictional Genoa City, Wisconsin, and was created by the couple Lee and William Bell. The Young and The Restless has won countless Daytime Emmy Awards and focuses on the lives of the members of the Newman, Abbott, Chancellor, and Spencer families.

The February 18, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless brought along with it several twists and turns to its ongoing storylines. The episode saw Victor Newman telling Michael about his plans to renew his feud with Jack Abbott and start to set his eyes on Jabot Cosmetics. It also focused on Claire speaking to Daniel regarding Kyle Abbott and Claire Newman.

Everything that happened on the February 18, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless

In the February 18, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, at the Newman Ranch, Victor Newman opened up to Michael regarding his upcoming plans of going after the Abbott family, especially Jack Abbott. He revealed that he wanted to orchestrate this coup via Jabot Cosmetics, the Abbott family-owned company.

Michael reassured him that they had three spies from Glissade waiting for directions. While Michael tried to dissuade Victor from resorting to such measures, Victor reminded him that Jack Abbott almost tried to kill Nikki Newman in the hotel room. He opened up about how he was eager to uncover Jabot's future plans and then plan his attack accordingly.

At Society on The Young and The Restless, Daniel and Summer discussed her current feelings regarding Kyle Abbott and Claire Newman's deepening relationship. She opened up to Daniel about how she felt it was not right of them to try to convince Victor to accept their relationship. Daniel tried to pinpoint whether her stressful feelings stemmed from the fact that she was jealous, but she denied his claims.

Summer mentioned that she did not feel too good about Victor's upcoming dinner with Kyle and Claire, and Daniel reminded her that her behavior was reminiscent of their mother Phyllis. Meanwhile, the two of them also realized that they had not heard back from Phyllis for a while and wondered why she was taking so long to respond to texts and return their calls.

Victor, Claire, and Kyle went for dinner together to Society on The Young and The Restless and things got awkward between the two men. Victor opened up and revealed that the main reason he was against their relationship was Kyle's relation to the Abbott family and that he did not want him to hurt Claire in any way. He clarified that there was nothing that the two of them could do to get his approval.

At the Neil Winters Jazz Lounge, Diane and Jack enjoyed their time-off vacation together but Jack seemed too caught up with his fears and anxieties about redecorating the Abbott Mansion. Despite Diane's assurance that she would not do anything that Jack would not approve of, he could not stray his mind away from his thoughts.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

