The Young and The Restless recap (February 4, 2025): Billy plans for Abbott Communications while Victor and Victoria share heartwarming moments

CBS's The Young and The Restless first premiered on American daytime television in 1973. The show, which is set in the fictional Genoa City, was created by the producer-creator couple Lee and William Bell. The Young and The Restless themes revolve around the themes of rivalry, business collaborations, romantic engagements, and scandals in the lives of the members of the Abbott, Newman, Chancellor, and Winters families.

The February 5, 2025, episode delved deeper into many ongoing storylines. The episode showed Phyllis Summers voicing her honest opinions while Claire Newman met her partner Kyle Abbott's family over lunch. Victor and Victoria had a deep and emotional conversation with each other regarding the future of the Newman family and their legacy.

Everything that happened on the February 5, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless

The February 5, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless showed Billy Abbott discussing his new media venture of Abbott Communication with Phyllis Summers and laying out his initial business plan. Phyllis had earlier made it clear to him that she wanted no part of this plan if this were a plan made to target the Newmans and their Newman Media house.

Billy Abbott started by mentioning that he wanted to market his company to the public in a while, which Newman Media had been unable to do earlier. This caused Phyllis to retract her support initially and reiterate that she did not want to cause a feud. She made it very clear that Daniel would also not want to be a part of this venture if things were meant to cause a ruckus.

Billy reassured her that he wanted to run things differently and try to do the exact opposite of how Victor used his company to gain prominence. Phyllis, relieved, added that she wanted to further figure out what role Daniel could play in Abbott Communications. He had been extremely distraught since Heather's murder, and she wanted to help him find direction.

Billy Abbott also secured the funding for his new business from Jack Abbott. Meanwhile, at the Newman ranch, Victor and Victoria spent their time discussing how to move forward as a family after the traumatic events of Ian and Jordan. The father-daughter duo spoke about how close Victor had come to dying recently. Victoria assured him that he would live much longer, and she would be there to support his every need.

Both of them discussed Adam Newman's actions to protect the Newmans and shared how impressed they were. Victor was also shown meeting his grandson Connor and sharing his story of how he got shot with him. During their interaction on The Young and The Restless, Victor also mentioned to Adam to downplay the whole Ian-Jordan event on Newman Media, as he did not want the news to get out.

Adam, Chelsea, and Connor moved into the Newman ranch house and shared tender moments as a family together. While at the Abbott Mansion, Claire went over to have lunch with her boyfriend Kyle's relatives.

Claire, Jack, Diane, and Kyle were shown having a hearty meal together while they chatted about John Abbott's escapades and how he raised Jack. On The Young and The Restless, Jack hinted at Claire and Kyle's growing relationship and showed his support indirectly.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

