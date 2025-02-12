The Young and The Restless spoilers: Sharon won’t be forgiven by all while Phyllis pressures Daniel to team up against Billy

CBS's The Young and The Restless is set in the fictional town of Genoa City, Wisconsin. Created by the duo Lee and William Bell, the soap revolves around themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, and feuds. It focuses on the Newman, Abbott, Winters, and Chancellor families.

The upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless is set to air on February 12, 2025. Spoilers reveal that Sharon Newman's actions will not be forgiven by all the residents of Genoa City. Meanwhile, Phyllis will try to convince Daniel to help her collaborate with Billy Abbott on their new business venture of Abbott Communications.

What to expect from Phyllis and Sharon in the upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless?

In the February 12 episode of The Young and The Restless, the storyline will reveal that not everyone has forgiven Sharon for the things that she has done under the influence of Jordan Howard and Ian Ward. While everyone knows that Sharon is the culprit behind Heather Steven's murder, Nick Newman informs everyone that he knows it's not the case.

Nick has made everyone aware that Sharon is not to blame as Ian and Jordan are the real culprits. He has also mentioned to everyone that she can't be held accountable for falsely framing Daniel for murder as she was under the influence of drugs that had been administered to her by Jordan and Ian.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will find out how Summer still holds a grudge against Sharon's misdeeds. Spoilers reveal that at Crimson Lights, Summer will open up to Sharon regarding her true feelings about Daniel's ordeal which Sharon had put him through. As Summer expresses that she still blames her for the entire issue, Sharon apologizes yet again.

Nick Newman will drop in and take part in their conversation, reminding his daughter Summer that Sharon is not at fault due to the drugs. Sharon may feel terrible and admit that she needs to fix and undo everything that she has done. Meanwhile, Nick will comfort her and explain that she has been suffering enough due to her guilt.

In the meantime, Phyllis will spend her time trying to convince Daniel to support her and Billy Abbott's new business venture, Abbott Communications. While Daniel feels skeptical as Billy's entire plan is directed against Victor and the Newman Media House, he now wants to hear Phyllis's side of things as well and give it a shot.

Phyllis will call Billy but he won't answer deliberately. This may lead Daniel to think that Billy has gone on his business trip to Paris only to spend time with Sally Spectra. Phyllis seemingly gets hurt by this revelation. Daniel, on the other hand, might attempt to convince her that it would be a bad idea for Phyllis to collaborate with Billy on a business venture while she's still harboring feelings for him.

In the upcoming episodes of The Young and The Restless, viewers find out how Phyllis will react once she finds out that Billy has been spending his time romancing Sally, instead of focusing on the framework for Abbott Communications.

Interested viewers can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

