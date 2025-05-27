"The Zoo! Memories…." — General Hospital star Wally Kurth shares heartfelt road trip moments with daughter Rosabel

Recently, soap opera veteran Wally Kurth, known to fans for playing Ned Quartermaine on General Hospital and Justin Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, gave fans a glimpse of his personal life via an Instagram post.

In the post, he talked about a road trip he went on with his middle child, Rosabel. The caption of his post read:

"The Zoo! Memories….❤️"

General Hospital star Wally Kurth, who has long juggled his roles on two of daytime's biggest dramas, took time off for "road tripping" with Rosabel, his daughter with actress Rena Sofer, best known to General Hospital viewers as Lois Cerullo. Kurth documented their journey in the Instagram post, sharing a collection of moments that offered fans a rare look into his personal life.

General Hospital star Wally Kurth's road trip

General Hospital star Wally Kurth and Rosabel's travels took them through several memorable stops, including New York City and rural areas of New York State. The post caption summarized the spirit of their travels. The mention of the legendary Majestic Theatre and dinner at the iconic Sardis after a performance of Gypsy painted a picture of a culturally rich experience.

The caption read:

"Majestic theatre. Post Gypsy at Sardis. Staying out of the rain in Brooklyn. Lodgings in Wassaic, N.Y."

The duo also visited the site of one of Rosabel's past art installations, which Kurth proudly highlighted in his post.

"Outside the art gallery where Rosie installed her work," he mentioned in the caption.

Referencing a project that took over the entire seventh floor of an old mill, Kurth wrote, "She calls it TABERNACLE." The installation was from an earlier point in Rosabel's career.

Kurth and his daughter visit the zoo

On their road trip, Kurth and Rosabel also visited the zoo. He included snapshots of animals—pink flamingos, gorillas, and goats—in the Instagram carousel post. He also shared a picture of a roadside sign that read, "Boredom is a luxury."

Among the series of shared photos were also moments of the father and daughter duo sipping wine together, smiling under umbrellas in the rain, and enjoying each other's company on the East Coast.

A father’s joy and a daughter’s creativity

In December 2021, Rena Sofer shared her admiration for her daughter and her art in an Instagram post.

The caption read:

"This is my amazing daughter [Rosabel] who just had a show of her work… I couldn't be more proud. Her work is like nothing I've ever seen before and she inspires me every single day in my own art."

Rosabel is an emerging artist whose creative spirit is supported by both her parents, as evident from their respective Instagram posts, appreciating their daughter's art.

A memorable journey

For fans who know Kurth primarily through the dramatic storylines of Port Charles and Salem, this peek into his off-screen life was a refreshing reminder of the man behind the characters. The memories shared by him were heartfelt and a celebration of the bond he shares with his daughter.

Fans can catch General Hospital on ABC and Days of Our Lives on NBC.

