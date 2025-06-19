“They forgot their plot” — The Young and the Restless viewers call out inconsistent writing in Cole’s health crisis as speculation hits a wall

In the current storyline of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, Cole has been suffering from deteriorating health as people in Genoa City are ready to attend a party by Aristotle Dumas. Claire is worried about Cole's declining health, and he has left Genoa for consultation from a specialist regarding the same.

Many fans of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless voiced their thoughts about Cole's health. Fans also commented about the poor writing of the soap opera writers. A fan named Kelly Greene wrote on Facebook:

"They forgot their plot"

Comments by fans on the post

Kelly commented on a discussion post started by another fan named Mary Ellen Whitaker on Facebook on June 19, 2025. Mary wrote:

"When Cole first got sick, many of us were speculating about where that storyline would lead. Some thought he’d die. Some thought the need for a transplant would reveal he’s not Claire’s father. Now he’s seeing some specialist in Chicago for pneumonia. Maybe medical professionals in this group can chime in about this. I think pneumonia is easy to diagnose, and they’d know by now if he had simethyng more serious. What could they be leading up to now?"

The Original Post by the fan

Many fans of The Young and the Restless took an interest in the post and shared their thoughts on the same. Some fans opined that the Cole storyline was boring, and the writers needed to do a better job.

Comments by fans on the post

On the other hand, some fans of the daytime soap opera commented and speculated that maybe Cole is Aristotle Dumas. Some also speculated about the possible illness the character might have.

Comments by fans on the post

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations.

Here's everything to know about Cole Howard and his current plot line on The Young and the Restless

Cole Howard is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, portrayed by J. Eddie Peck. The character was introduced in 1980 by N.P. Schoch, however, in 1992, J. Eddie Peck took over the character and continued till 1999. Anyhow, in 2023, after a gap of nearly 24 years, the actor reprised the role and came back to Genoa City.

Cole has been one of the central characters mainly because of his connections with Victoria Newman. The two were married and had a child who was presumed dead at birth. However, when Cole returned to Genoa City years later, it was discovered that Claire Grace was their biological daughter. However, upon his return, his health has been declining, thus raising concerns.

Recently, when he almost lost consciousness at Nikki Newman's birthday party, instead of going to the hospital, he wanted to go home and rest. Fans of the soap opera speculate that he might get diagnosed with Cancer or maybe a serious illness that requires a transplant.

However, some fans also speculated that he would surprise everyone in Nice by revealing himself as the mysterious billionaire Aristotle Dumas.

The latest episodes of The Young and the Restless can be streamed on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

