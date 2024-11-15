“They’re entitled to Everything”- Fans debate about The Bold and the Beautiful becoming all about the Logans

Since its debut in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful has captivated audiences with its gripping family rivalries, complex love triangles, and high-fashion drama. Centered on the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers, the show has built a rich legacy of characters navigating their ambitions and emotions in the glamorous world of Los Angeles.

While the Forresters have traditionally been the focus as the powerful family behind Forrester Creations, the Logans have often played pivotal roles, creating tension and drama within the Forrester empire.

In recent years, a growing section of fans has expressed frustration, claiming the show increasingly prioritizes the Logans over the Forresters and Spencers. Social media platforms and online forums have become hotbeds of debate, with some viewers feeling the balance has tipped unfairly.

This shift has sparked discussions about whether the Logan family’s dominance is enhancing the drama or alienating long-time fans invested in other core families. Following this, a Facebook user Horternsia Menchaca Avina posted:

"B&B has been about the Logan's for years! So tired of the Logan's thinking they're entitled to Everything! It's time that it's about the Forrster's & their entitlement!"

Fan reaction post (Image via Facebook/@TheBoldandTheBeautiful)

A debate ensued under this post, with many fans sharing their opinion on whether the soap opera is becoming all about Logans or Forresters. Many commented on the post, expressing their views.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@TheBoldandTheBeautiful)

Other fans argued that the show has always been all about the Forresters.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@TheBoldandTheBeautiful)

Are the Logans stealing the spotlight on The Bold and The Beautiful?

Throughout the series, viewers often commented that the show played up the Logan family, particularly with characters such as Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her daughter Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). While Brooke was there from the beginning, fans believe it became pretty obvious in recent years that the Logan family sticks around on television a lot more than the Forresters.

The personal and professional dilemmas Hope faces have been particularly evident in recent episodes. Critics have suggested that Hope's departure, along with her affair with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), overshadowed much-needed developments within the Forrester family.

For instance, Steffy Forrester's argument and her influence in determining that she ends Hope for the Future were largely treated as an antagonist story.

Can Carter Walton tip the scales on The Bold and The Beautiful?

Carter Walton's increasing involvement with Hope has added another layer to the debate. As COO of Forrester Creations, Carter was traditionally a neutral figure in the Logan-Forrester feud. However, his recent advocacy for Hope, including his arguments to reinstate her line, has fueled the perception that the Logans have more allies within the Forrester camp than ever before.

Some fans view Carter’s relationship with Hope as a refreshing change, while others view it as a plot device designed to elevate the Logans further. This dynamic raises questions about Carter's loyalties and whether his alignment with Hope compromises his position within the Forrester family business.

Meanwhile, his strained interactions with Steffy and Ridge suggest deeper tensions that could once again shift the show’s power dynamics.

Will Steffy’s stand against Hope change the power dynamics on The Bold and The Beautiful?

Steffy Forrester’s firm stance against reinstating Hope for the Future has sparked intense debate among fans, highlighting the ongoing clash between the Logans and the Forresters on The Bold and The Beautiful. By terminating the line, Steffy has positioned herself as a protector of Forrester Creations, ensuring that the company prioritizes profitability over sentiment.

However, her decision has also painted her as the antagonist in Hope’s storyline, leading some viewers to question whether the writers are using Steffy to further elevate the Logans’ narrative.

This tension underscores a deeper struggle for power within Forrester Creations. As Steffy and Ridge make decisions to secure the company’s future, their authority is increasingly challenged by figures like Carter Walton, who openly advocates for Hope.

This power struggle could redefine alliances and deepen the rift between the two families, creating opportunities for fresh drama and shifts in loyalty. If Steffy continues to assert her leadership, it may signal a return to the Forresters reclaiming their dominant role in the story.

Fans can catch the episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS every weekday.

