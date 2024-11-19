“[They] should start their own company” The Bold and the Beautiful fans think Hope and Carter should join hands together

The recent episodes of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful have left fans curious about the upcoming repercussions of Steffy’s actions to fire Hope from Forresters Creations, following her personal grudge.

The blurred line between personal and professional affairs had not only affected the two powerful women but also their families who are in some or the other way connected to each other including the relationship between Hope’s mother Brooke, and Steffy’s father Ridge. The support of Carter Walton to Hope and their romantic connection has led fans to speculate a professional partnership between them.

A spoiler post by The Bold and the Beautiful Worldwide on Facebook, ignited a series of comments by the fans, sharing their opinion on the potential tie-up and current plot dynamics.

“Hope and Carter should start their own company!” wrote a fan Michele Flanagan Corneail

Screenshot of comment (Image via Facebook / The Bold and the Beautiful Worldwide - Voice of the Fans)

Screenshot of comments (Image via Facebook / The Bold and the Beautiful Worldwide - Voice of the Fans)

Screenshot of comments (Image via Facebook / The Bold and the Beautiful Worldwide - Voice of the Fans))

The Bold and the Beautiful: Hope and Carter vs. the Forresters

In The Bold and the Beautiful episode aired on November 18, 2024, the tension intensified between Hope Logan and the Forrester family, with Carter Walton stuck in the middle.

Carter's choice to run the LLC with Hope as his steadfast partner symbolized a significant power shift within Forrester Creations. The duo aimed to counter Steffy’s dominance and restore respect for Hope’s contributions to the company.

As Carter signed the important papers, he thought about the potential revolution it could spark, particularly with Ridge and Steffy’s signatures making it official. Hope’s emotional response to the press release announcing her dismissal emphasized her sense of betrayal.

Despite the personal and professional ramifications, Carter reassured Hope of her value, sparking a passionate moment that hinted at the beginning of a deeper connection between them.

Ridge had a hard time with Steffy's decision to fire Hope, wondering if it was the right thing to do, especially since the issue with Finn hadn't been settled yet. Ridge's worry showed how divided the Forrester family was and how their decisions could cause problems.

Carter and Hope were working together to challenge Steffy's control, trying to change the company's narrative and redefine its leadership.

Other highlights of The Bold and the Beautiful Episode aired on November 18, 2024

The episode also had more drama in other parts of Los Angeles. At the Forrester house, Eric voiced concerns about the timing of the press release regarding Hope’s dismissal.

While Steffy wanted to do it right away, Eric and Katie thought they should wait to avoid more trouble. The differing opinions within the family highlighted the growing rift as Steffy remained adamant about moving forward.

In a lighter subplot, Will and Electra shared a sweet moment in the design office. Their growing relationship added a new and interesting twist to the show, especially with Ivy’s arrival bringing more warmth and family connections. Electra’s worry about her past, combined with Ivy’s playful teasing added a playful yet heartfelt element to the episode.

Meanwhile, Ridge’s conversation with Finn in Malibu brought a new perspective on the Hope and Finn incident. Ridge remained skeptical of Steffy’s interpretation, adding suspense to the ongoing storyline. The episode closed with Hope’s determination to reclaim her place at Forrester Creations, setting the stage for a dramatic power struggle in the days to come.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+

