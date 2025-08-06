What to expect from today’s episode of Days of Our Lives (August 6, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on August 6, 2025, Johnny DiMera’s trial is picking up speed, and a new witness could make him look like a real threat, even though he’s changed. Outside of court, more problems are building up for some of Salem’s most familiar faces.The main focus today is Paulina Price, who takes the stand and shares the truth, though her words could end up hurting Johnny’s case. Meanwhile, Sophia Choi is panicking as she tries to hide her lies about the baby’s adoption, especially now that Tate Black is asking too many questions.Gabi Hernandez also has a lot on her mind, as she complains about her personal struggles and gets ready for dinner with Xander. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 6, 2025Paulina’s testimony backfires in Johnny’s trialJohnny’s trial on Days of Our Lives takes a serious turn when Paulina is called to the witness stand. She doesn’t want to hurt Johnny, but she has to talk about a time when he was angry at EJ. Fans might remember when Johnny showed up at the DiMera mansion with a gun and nearly shot his father.Even though he didn’t go through with it, the prosecution is using that moment to make him look dangerous. Paulina tells the truth, but it could make things worse for Johnny in court. Abe tries to reassure her, saying Johnny and Chanel will understand she had no choice.EJ’s ruthless defense strategyEJ on Days of Our Lives is still going all in with his tough and aggressive courtroom tactics. In earlier episodes, he told Johnny that winning the trial might mean doing things that aren’t exactly right. Even though their relationship has had a lot of ups and downs, EJ says he’s only doing this to protect his son. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn today’s episode, EJ and Johnny will have another serious talk about the case. EJ will push even harder and might cross more lines as he tries to make sure Johnny is found not guilty.Sophia’s SOS over adoption schemeSophia’s lies about the baby’s adoption on Days of Our Lives are starting to catch up with her. Tate is asking more questions, wanting to know details about the adoptive parents and even asking for pictures. This makes Sophia really nervous, so she turns to Melinda Trask for help and support.Fans might remember that Sophia already told Sarah the truth about the fake adoption, and now she’s scared that Tate won’t stop digging until he finds out everything. Melinda tells her to stay calm, but it’s clear their plan is starting to fall apart. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGabi feels dismissed by XanderGabi has been trying hard to get Xander caught in her plan, but she feels hurt after he suddenly ended their last meeting. As she gets ready for their upcoming dinner, she vents to Rafe and Leo about how things are going.Gabi thinks she’s made progress by setting a trap for Xander, but his cold attitude makes her feel unimportant. At the same time, baby Tesoro’s nonstop crying is also getting to her. All of this is adding to Gabi’s stress and making her wonder how much longer they’ll be caring for the baby.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.