What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (June 6, 2025)?

On Thursday’s episode of General Hospital, Sasha unexpectedly gave birth in the middle of a courtroom after going into labor while being questioned by Ric. With paramedics blocked outside by protestors, Willow stepped up and delivered Sasha’s baby girl on the floor.

Carly overheard Nina admitting her involvement in Ric’s scheme and exposed her in front of Drew, accusing her of also drugging him. Elizabeth turned down Lucky’s marriage proposal, and the two admitted they still loved each other but wanted different lives. Meanwhile, Anna enlisted Jason’s help to quietly investigate Dalton, warning him that Josslyn might be in danger.

On Friday, June 6, the tension is going to carry over. Carly is going to confront Jason about hiding the truth regarding Michael and Sasha’s secret. Nina will finally confess, but which secret she admits to remains to be seen.

Drew is expected to face fallout that leaves him dismayed, and Curtis will meet with Jordan, possibly to talk about the lies Portia has told and the scheme involving Jacinda. Cody and Molly will also share some time together, with a calm interaction that might hint at a new dynamic. The fallout from the courtroom chaos is far from over.

What to expect from the June 6, 2025 episode from General Hospital?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Friday's episode of General Hospital (June 6, 2025) will pick up after the events in the courtroom, and viewers can expect fallout on multiple fronts. Carly will confront Jason after finding out he knew about Michael and Sasha’s secret and didn’t say anything. She will question his loyalty and demand answers about why he kept it to himself.

This won’t be a casual conversation— Carly will be angry, and Jason will need to explain how he ended up in the middle. Their friendship will be tested, and the discussion will revolve around Michael, Sasha, and how long Jason has known the truth.

In General Hospital, Nina will be seen preparing to confess something, and she will face two options. She might admit to hiring Jacinda to drug Drew with ketamine, or she could finally come clean to Willow about the relationship she’s had with Drew behind the scenes.

Nina will not be able to avoid the consequences this time. Whatever she confesses will have a direct impact on her relationships, especially if Willow finds out that Nina has been involved in more than just sabotaging Carly.

In General Hospital, Drew will react to all of this with frustration. He will realize that things aren’t going the way he planned, and the lies he’s tried to manage may start falling apart. He won’t get the support he was expecting, and there will be signs that Carly and Willow are pulling away.

Drew will likely find himself stuck between defending his past actions and trying to hold on to whatever control he still has. His reaction will make it clear that the house of cards is starting to collapse.

Curtis will schedule a private meeting with Jordan, which could go in a few different directions. He might want to talk about Portia’s involvement in Drew’s blackmail plot, or he might simply need someone to talk to now that his marriage is on rocky ground again.

In General Hospital, Portia’s lies about Jacinda and the ketamine setup will hang over the conversation, and Jordan will likely press him to think carefully about how he wants to handle it. Curtis might also bring up the tension with Kai, especially after the overheard conversation about bribing Jacinda.

Elsewhere, Cody and Molly will have some lighter moments. The two will spend time together and get to know each other better. There’s no indication of drama between them in this episode, which means their scenes will focus on connection and shared understanding. It will be one of the quieter parts of a day full of fallout and confrontation.

