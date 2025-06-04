What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (June 5, 2025)?

On The Bold and the Beautiful's Wednesday episode, Luna’s spiral has reached a terrifying point. On the June 4 episode, she stormed out of Finn and Steffy’s cliff house after Finn rejected her plea to stay in his life. Despite Luna begging for a second chance as his daughter, Finn made it clear he couldn’t accept a kidnapper and killer into his family.

After whispering a threat under her breath, Luna secretly met with a man in an apartment and bought a gun. She blamed Steffy for standing in the way of her chance to build a bond with Finn. Meanwhile, Ridge warned Electra that Luna could come after her next. And Deacon learned from Sheila that Luna had always blamed Steffy for everything.

On June 5, Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful will still have the gun, and her focus will stay locked on Steffy. She may try to sneak into Steffy’s orbit, setting the stage for a dangerous face-off.

Deacon will likely confront Sheila about her lies, and Sheila might finally take action to stop her granddaughter before she does something deadly. Steffy and Finn, still unaware of Luna’s new weapon, will continue trying to move forward, while a major threat is building right behind them. No one will see what’s coming.

What to expect from the June 5, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

Luna Nozawa will not back down after being thrown out of the cliff house. Despite Finn and Steffy telling her to leave Los Angeles for good, Luna will still believe she deserves a place in Finn’s life. She will hold Steffy fully responsible for shutting that door. On Thursday, Luna will take the gun she bought and seriously consider using it. Her anger will keep growing, and she will be seen thinking about Steffy while fiddling with the weapon again. Luna will likely move closer to putting her plan in motion.

Steffy and Finn will try to focus on getting back to normal. They will assume Luna is gone and that the threat has passed. Finn may check in with Steffy to see how she’s holding up, but neither will know that Luna is still nearby and armed. Luna may begin following Steffy or looking for the right moment to approach her. She could be watching from a distance or waiting for an opportunity when Steffy is alone. There will be signs that she is planning something sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Deacon Sharpe will confront Sheila after learning she continued seeing Luna behind his back. Sheila will admit that she originally meant to help Luna, but she will now worry that her granddaughter is beyond saving. Deacon will remind Sheila that Luna killed Tom and Hollis, two of his closest friends.

He will demand to know why Sheila thought a relationship with Luna was a good idea. Sheila, feeling guilty, might admit that Luna reminds her too much of her younger self. She will worry that Luna is heading down a path she once took, one that led to violence and regret.

Deacon may ask Sheila to do something before Luna harms someone else. Sheila could consider warning Finn or even Steffy, especially since Luna has already threatened them. Sheila will wrestle with whether to protect her granddaughter or her son’s family. That decision could play out as the episode unfolds.

Ridge Forrester may also appear again with Electra and Will. If so, he might double down on his warning that Luna should not be taken lightly. Electra, who already had a tense moment with Luna recently, might be asked to steer clear of any further drama. Ridge could insist that the family needs to be on guard.

By the end of The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Luna’s next move may come into focus.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

