What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (June 4, 2025)?

On The Bold and the Beautiful's Tuesday episode, Luna showed up at the cliff house and went head-to-head with Steffy, calling her out for trying to keep her away from Finn. The DNA test confirming Finn is her father has only made Luna more determined to claim her spot in his life. Steffy didn’t hold back, calling Luna a murderer and insisting she didn’t belong anywhere near her family.

Luna tried to blame her rough past for her behavior, but Steffy wasn’t buying it. Meanwhile, Finn walked in just as things heated up. Elsewhere, Ridge and Taylor discussed Luna's instability, and even Sheila looked uneasy about Luna’s growing obsession. Deacon tried to ease Sheila’s mind, but she was clearly shaken.

In the June 4 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna will continue pushing for Finn’s acceptance, but she’ll have to get past Steffy again. Their next run-in won’t be any calmer. Luna may become more unhinged and start thinking that Steffy is the one thing standing in her way.

She’ll beg Finn to listen, but he’ll be torn. Sheila, now alarmed, will step in and warn Luna to back off. At Forrester Creations, Ridge will catch Will and Electra in a romantic moment, but even that won’t distract him from the chaos Luna is creating.

What to expect from the June 4, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Luna will return to the cliff house in The Bold and the Beautiful’s June 4, 2025 episode, ready to confront Steffy once again. After their last faceoff ended with harsh accusations and raised voices, Luna will not back down. She believes that Steffy is standing between her and the father-daughter relationship she never had.

Luna will accuse Steffy of poisoning Finn against her and will demand that Steffy stop interfering. This new confrontation is expected to become even more hostile than the last, with Luna growing more desperate and unpredictable. Steffy will remain firm, telling Luna that her past actions speak louder than her apologies.

While Luna pleads for a second chance, Finn will be caught in the middle. He will try to listen to both women but will find it difficult to push aside his wife’s concerns. Finn will say he wants peace, but his silence will only fuel Luna’s anger.

She will start to believe that Steffy is controlling everything, including Finn’s emotions. Luna will begin thinking of ways to remove Steffy from the picture entirely, though she will keep those thoughts to herself, for now. She will tell Finn that she would have had a stable life if Steffy hadn’t tried so hard to keep them apart.

Meanwhile, Sheila will begin to take notice of Luna’s behavior more closely. She will warn Luna that going after Steffy is not a good idea. Sheila will make it clear that even she doesn’t want any harm to come to Steffy. Deacon will listen as Sheila explains her worries.

He will try to calm her down, but she will stay focused on Luna. Sheila will tell Luna to leave Steffy alone, but Luna will ignore her. She will say that no one understands her and that Steffy is the one making everything worse. Sheila will realize that Luna is no longer someone she can defend.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Elsewhere, Ridge will visit Forrester Creations and walk in on Will and Electra sharing a quiet, romantic moment. He will take the opportunity to speak with them. Ridge may ask about the relationship, but his mind will still be on Luna.

He will bring up her name again and warn the young couple to steer clear of any drama involving her. With Luna’s actions becoming more unstable, Ridge will feel like it’s only a matter of time before something serious happens.

As things move forward in The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy’s safety may be at risk, and Finn will be forced to make a choice no one else can make for him.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

