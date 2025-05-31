The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Luna go rogue, Sheila issue a warning, and Finn vow to protect Steffy at all costs

The first week of June (June 2 to June 6) on The Bold and the Beautiful reveals that Luna Nozawa's journey continues to spiral downward, far from what was initially envisioned. With her obsession with Finn and desire to get rid of Steffy and go to frightening new territory, the stakes are high for anyone close to the cliff house. Sheila Sharpe is now in a position where she is the voice of reason to her granddaughter.

Ad

Finn and Steffy will have a couple of moments of tenderness, but the crisis is moving closer than either may realize. Ridge will sense trouble and offer congratulations, along with a firm directive to stay away and not answer questions.

Also moving toward the cliff house is Liam Spencer, who is facing his predicament and may not be able to avoid the chaos either. Threats are coming from all directions for the Forrester clan as they prepare for what is to come, and there is at least one person who may come to injury as events unfold.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

Luna will spiral into an operational mode on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna will only escalate her vendetta against Steffy with a well-planned scheme to bring her down. Despite previous warnings, she will make it clear that she sees Steffy as the only thing standing between her and her happiness with Finn.

Luna will take it one step further with Sheila by actively suggesting they should "get rid of" Steffy once and for all; that will immediately trigger every alarm in Sheila's mind.

Ad

Luna's obsession will only intensify as she searches for someone willing to sell her a gun, illustrating how serious she is about taking desperate action. As if two dead bodies weren't enough and a third one almost added, there is only one thing to say about this character: she's now a bona fide threat.

Ad

Sheila will make it clear to Luna, even as her granddaughter's raving daughter, that any plan to hurt Finn's wife will not be condoned.

To Sheila, keeping Finn's own family together, especially since she earned a small level of trust, is more important than bolstering Luna's delusions. This scene will mark a real shift as Sheila gets directly between Luna and Steffy, strongly warning her to leave town or things may go awry on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ad

Sheila draws a line on The Bold and the Beautiful

Although Sheila Sharpe has a long and sordid history of scheming, this time, she will truly surprise everyone by trying to do something right, at least on her terms. When Luna suggests getting rid of Steffy, Sheila will blow up, furious at the suggestion.

Sheila will tell Luna to "never utter another word about Finn's wife" and that she better leave Los Angeles altogether. Sheila will realize Luna is out of control and will not allow anything to potentially ruin Finn's world again.

Ad

Though Sheila's motivations are typically selfish, her protective instincts toward Finn now seem genuine. Sheila knows that obsessive behavior can ruin lives and will take a firm approach in hopes of preventing another tragedy.

Ad

Unfortunately, Luna will not listen. By deciding to move forward with her scheme on her own, Sheila will be left scrambling to prevent a calamity, possibly even seeking help from an unexpected source on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Finn's commitment on The Bold and the Beautiful

Back at the cliff house, Finn and Steffy share a romantic moment, blissfully ignorant of the storm brewing around them. But that won't last. Ridge Forrester will show up with pressing concerns about Luna's unstable behavior.

Ad

Finn will listen to Ridge's concerns with alarm, and then he will make a promise to Ridge that he won't let Steffy be put in harm's way again. From this moment on, Finn will be more than a husband to Steffy; he will be a protector, ready to stand between any threat to his wife, even if that threat is Luna.

As Luna plots and starts "target practice," Steffy's life is hanging in the balance.

Ad

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More