I was disappointed when The Bold and the Beautiful softened Sheila—this woman was born to wreak havoc

Sheila Carter-Sharpe of The Bold and the Beautiful is providing her granddaughter with the love and advice that the latter needs. While she is standing in Luna's support, she also wants to reconnect with her son, Finn Finnegan. As such, the grandmother-granddaughter duo have a common goal, a loving reunion with Dr. Finn.

However, Sheila's story arc seems to lack drama currently. Considering she was a fiery villain across two soaps, this taming-of-the-shrew is unsatisfactory for longtime viewers like me. I believe that it is unworthy for someone like her, who is capable of causing mayhem and chaos, to get into the role of a docile grandmother.

Meanwhile, the other burning story arc on The Bold and the Beautiful, one of the longest-running CBS daily soaps, revolves around Liam Spencer's medical crisis. As Liam is diagnosed with an untreatable growth in his brain, he is getting ready to meet his end.

At the same time, he is trying to resolve all troublesome issues around him. That includes the rift between his former spouses, Steffy and Hope, and his own fallout with his father. However, he wants his condition kept hidden from others. Other story arcs involve Carter and Hope's relationship, and Will and Electra's threat from Luna.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A glance at Sheila's exciting past

The chaotic arc of Sheila Carter moved between the two sister soaps, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless. She started as a nurse on Y&R, hooking up with Dr. Scott Grainger. Presumed dead in a fire, she resurfaced in LA, sneaking into the Forrester family as a nanny undetected by Stephanie Forrester's stern eye.

She followed Lauren to Y&R's Genoa City, causing havoc to the lives of the residents by scheming and kidnapping. In the ensuing tussle, she was thought to have died when Lauren shot her. However, bizarrely, she survived and resurfaced on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2017, fixated on breaking Eric's marriage to Quinn Fuller.

Unable to achieve her goal, she lay low as a server at Il Giardino for years, coming forward in 2021 to announce her relationship with Finn Finnegan at the latter's wedding. Although Jack Finnegan accepted having a son with her, whom he later adopted, Finn refused to get very close to his biological mother.

Her risky encounters with daughter-in-law, Steffy Forrester, increased as Bill Spencer manipulated her into disclosing her secrets. Spared from being sentenced, Sheila found acceptance in her son, particularly after she saved little Kelly from drowning.

The animosity between Sheila and Steffy took a twist when Steffy killed Sugar in Sheila's disguise. Rescued from a hostage situation by Deacon and Finn, Sheila claimed to have reformed. She married Deacon and settled into running Il Giardino with her husband.

With the recent revelation about Luna being Finn's daughter with Poppy, Sheila reached out to her psychopathic granddaughter. She vowed to help Luna reunite with her father while she herself wanted to get back with her son.

What hints at Sheila's change of heart on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of May 27, 2025, suggests Luna trying to get together with her father. She proposes to her grandmother that they could "eliminate" the obstacle in the relationship, Steffy. However, Sheila does not agree with this bloodshed. She asks her granddaughter to accept the boundaries set by Finn and his wife, or take a hike.

However, the young criminal will possibly buy a gun to go ahead with her elimination plan alone. Luna will likely not find Sheila on her side in this campaign. Sheila's stance seems prudent and wise, very unlike the volatile criminal she was previously. Whether a happily married son with a family or her own stable marriage has softened her is unclear.

In the past, Kimberlin Brown's Sheila occasionally showed glimpses of conscience. For example, in the story arc involving James Warwick, she held him and the Forresters at gunpoint but tried to kill herself, overcome with guilt. Elsewhere, after shooting Finn and Steffy, she attempted to jump off a building. After Taylor saved her, she saved Taylor in return.

However, she has been keeping out of trouble for quite some time. Whether she has completely transformed or will join her criminal granddaughter later remains to be seen. As such, her longtime fans like me find the tepid Sheila tough to accept.

Stay tuned to the upcoming episodes to find out Luna's plans with Steffy and Sheila's role in the story arc on The Bold and the Beautiful.

