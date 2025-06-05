What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (June 6, 2025)?

In the June 5 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge Forrester finally learned that Luna Nozawa had visited Steffy and threatened her inside her own home. Furious, Ridge vowed to undo Bill Spencer’s decision to get Luna released. Meanwhile, Finn and Steffy discussed Luna’s past murders and how dangerous she still seemed.

Deacon and Sheila had a heated talk about Luna’s growing obsession, and Luna herself was seen holding a newly purchased gun. At her apartment, she pointed it at a picture of Steffy on her laptop, muttering threats. The mood across Los Angeles got darker, and everyone seemed on edge about what Luna might do next.

On June 6, things in The Bold and the Beautiful are expected to escalate again. Luna will try to sweet-talk Bill, hoping he’ll back her fully, but he won’t fall for it. Instead, he’s going to throw her an unexpected curveball that could change her plans.

Meanwhile, Sheila will open up to Poppy, of all people, expressing real concern about Luna’s behavior. Sheila will admit she fears Luna’s targeting of Steffy is spiraling out of control. Poppy might finally see how bad things have gotten. Viewers should expect intense scenes as Luna’s grip on reality keeps slipping.

What to expect from the June 6, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

A sill from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Luna will meet with Bill Spencer again, and this time she’ll be trying hard to pull him into her corner completely. She will try to charm him, hoping he’ll stand by her decisions and ignore the warnings from others.

Luna will lean on the fact that Bill already pulled strings to get her out of prison, expecting him to keep siding with her no matter what. But instead of giving in, Bill will surprise her. He’ll hit her with a curveball—something she won’t see coming. It could be a condition, a warning, or even a complete shift in how he sees her now that he’s heard what she’s been doing.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill’s reaction will likely shake Luna, especially since she’s been counting on him as her most powerful ally. She will try to hold it together, but this moment could make her reconsider who she can trust. At the same time, Bill will begin to seriously think about whether helping Luna was a mistake, especially if Steffy’s side of the story gets to him soon.

Elsewhere, Sheila will open up in a way viewers haven’t seen from her in a while. She will speak to Poppy—not to fight, but to express real concern. Sheila will let Poppy know that she’s worried about Luna’s behavior and how far it’s gone. She will talk about Luna’s obsession with Steffy and how that fixation has grown since she got out of jail. Sheila will make it clear that she tried to stop Luna from going down this path, but her warnings didn’t land.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Poppy will listen, and for the first time, she might actually believe Sheila has a point. This conversation won’t be pleasant, but it will give both women a clear look at how serious the situation has become. Poppy will be forced to admit that Luna’s mindset has changed and that things are getting dangerous.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Luna, meanwhile, will still have that gun in her possession, and she will still be thinking about using it. Even if the weapon doesn’t appear onscreen, her intentions will remain a looming threat. Her fixation on Steffy won’t fade overnight, and the show will continue setting up the danger she represents.

This episode will lay out the cracks in Luna’s support system. Bill might pull back. Poppy might shift her stance. And Sheila will continue to worry that something bad is about to happen. Everything will keep pointing toward one thing—Luna getting closer to doing something that can’t be undone.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

