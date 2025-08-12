What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (August 12, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates is slated to air on August 12, 2025, and promises dramatic developments for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. According to the spoilers, Jacob Hawthorne from the police department will end up having a realization that could potentially change the way he views the Marcel Malone case.Meanwhile, Leslie Thomas will continue plotting and scheming ways to stay at Fairmont Crest Estates and cause harm to its residents. In addition to these developments, Samantha Richardson will try to find a way to make her parents, Martin Richardson and Bradley Smitty Smith, get back together and reconcile.What to expect from the upcoming August 12, 2025, episode of Beyond The GatesOn the upcoming August 12, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Jacob Hawthorne will end up having an epiphany that will help him solve a mysterious case. Spoilers reveal that Jacob and his wife, Naomi Hawthorne, will finally be able to figure out who June's two children are and why she continuously carried a picture of the two of them.A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/Beyondthegates)The plot hint that the kids in the photograph are none other than Samantha Richardson and Tyrell Richardson, Martin Richardson, and Bradley Smitty Smith's children. Spoilers of Beyond The Gates reveal that in the coming episode, a revelation will be made.In the upcoming episode of the show, Samantha will spend time trying to plot ways of how she could potentially assist her parents, Martin and Smitty, to get back to each other. Recently on the show, Smitty had made it clear that it would be impossible for him to live with Martin since he knew that Martin had lied to him for two years regarding the car accident and his killing a man in self-defense.Smitty had also asked Martin to pack up his things and leave the apartment for the time being, since he was unsure of whether he wanted him to spend time with Samantha and Tyrell. Spoilers for the coming episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that Samantha would try her best to make her family cohesive again, but soon, Tyrell and her world would crumble. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe plot hints that Samantha and Tyrell would end up finding out details that would change the way they viewed each other and their sibling relationship. Meanwhile, spoilers for the upcoming episode reveal that Leslie Thomas will receive an important piece of correspondence from somewhere and will try to dig for more information.The letter could either be from the police, the government, or some of her old friends and family members. However, in addition to Leslie preparing to find out more details about the letter, in the upcoming episode, Leslie would also end up getting an unexpected visitor who would be a blast from her past.The plot reveals that Leslie Thomas would open the door to her apartment and be shocked to find an older lady standing there for her, and it would be someone whom she had previously known. Spoilers reveal that this woman's name would be Peaches, and she would turn out to be someone who had played a part in Ted Richardson and Leslie's affair.A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/Beyondthegates)Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.