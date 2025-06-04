What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (June 5, 2025)?

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming June 5, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates revealed that things would get extremely dramatic between the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Spoilers reveal that Katherine Kat Richardson will receive some shocking news that would change the course of her investigation against Leslie Thomas.

Ted Richardson will get some information out of Eva Thomas, while Laura Peterson will turn to an unlikely ally for help. In addition to these developments, Sharon, the former bandmate of the girl band the Articulettes, will get extremely bitter against Anita Dupree and try to seek and exact revenge on her by planning a scheme with Tracy.

What to expect from the June 5, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the June 5, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Katherine Kat Richardson will receive some new information from an unlikely source. Spoilers reveal that the news could change the course of her investigation plans against Leslie Thomas, alongside Jacob Hawthorne.

Spoilers reveal that she would not be the only one receiving the news. Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Ted Richardson will finally be able to coax Eva Thomas to come clean about how she had taken the gloves and the bicycle from Leslie Thomas. Spoilers reveal that he might use this information against Leslie to try to take her down.

Leslie Thomas had shown up at Nicole Richardson and Ted Richardson's marriage anniversary party and ended up spilling all the details of her passionate affair with Ted, a few decades ago, which had led to the conception of Eva Thomas.

In addition to these developments, Laura Peterson, who had been in a shocking road accident, will make an unlikely ally. Leslie Thomas was the one behind orchestrating the entire accident to get Laura out of the way and instead push Eva Thomas to be the assistant at the Richardson family mansion.

Laura's ally might shed some light on the on behind her unfortunate accident. Spoilers also reveal that her ally might end up causing some harm to her as well, so she would end up having to be extra careful.

In the coming episode of Beyond The Gates, a lot of drama involving the Articulettes will unfold. Recently on the show, Sharon had ended up meeting with Anita at the Dupree mansion, and the two had a terrible confrontation.

Sharon blamed Anita for being disloyal and unfaithful to the ethos of their band, and she had been selfish in her quest to make her solo musical career her top priority. However, Sharon and Tracy had spent time discussing details about Anita when they had received a phone call from Vernon Dupree saying that Anita had called off their reunion.

In the coming episode of the show, Sharon will continue to hate on Anita Dupree, and their rift will deepen. Spoilers reveal that Anita will have a breakdown regarding the fourth member of the Articulettes, Barbara, and Sharon will continue trying to bring Anita down for her past mistakes. Sharon and Tracy will plot something against her.

Fans can watch episodes of Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and stream them on Paramount+.

