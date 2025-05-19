What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (May 20, 2025)?

Beyond the Gates premiered for the first time on February 24, 2025, and was created by Michele Van Jean. The show airs on the CBS Network and is set in the fictional gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates. Beyond The Gates delves into themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, and drama, and focuses on the wealthy Dupree family.

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming May 20, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates revealed that things will get extremely dramatic in Fairmont Crest Estates. Eva Thomas will have some issues trying to find somebody in the town who would support her, Ashley Morgan and Derek Baldwin will suffer from heartbreak, while Anita Dupree will get a blast from her past.

What to expect from the May 20, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the May 20, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Eva Thomas's character on the soap opera will be shown struggling to find people she could lean on and trust in Fairmont Crest Estates. Recently on the show, Leslie Thomas had kicked her out of the apartment and accused her of siding with Nicole and Ted Richardson.

Leslie had said that Eva had chosen the Richardsons over her mother and threatened her that she would make sure to turn her life into hell. Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming episode of the show, Leslie will try to plot and frame her daughter Eva for causing Laura's road accident, and Eva will be left all alone.

In the coming episode, spoilers reveal that Eva will turn to someone in the community who would believe in her and support her emotionally. It could potentially be her biological father, Ted Richardson, or her step-brother, Martin Richardson. Eva's quest for trying to find people who would support her could lead her to mysterious places, the plot suggests.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Anita Dupree will have a tough time trying to deal with her past. In the coming episode of the show, she will spend time with her former bandmate Tracy, from their girlband, the Articulettes, and try to convince her to join her and recreate a one-concert-only comeback in the music industry.

Anita had been extremely upset about the way she had treated Tracy and Sharon, her old girlfriends, and wanted to make amends after Vernon Dupree had given her a little push. Spoilers reveal that Anita will try to make up for the way that she had treated her friends and make an attempt to relive her youth and prepare to take the music industry by storm again.

In addition to these developments on the soap opera, Ashley Morgan and Derek Baldwin will suffer from heartbreak as their relationship will inevitably crumble. Spoilers reveal that Ashley will struggle with trying to cope with her breakup and may also end up seeking somebody for comfort. She could potentially try to get closer to Andre Richardson.

Andre had been involved with Dani Dupree for a while now, and in the coming episodes, both of them will discuss the progress of their relationship. Andre also may potentially end up getting close to Ashley, which might irk Dani.

Fans can watch episodes of Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and stream them on Paramount+.

