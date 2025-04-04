What happened to Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

Longtime General Hospital fans mourned the passing of veteran actress Jacklyn Zeman in May 2023. Her death also marked a heartfelt goodbye to her iconic character, Bobbie Spencer.

Ad

In real life, Zemanpassed away after a battle with cancer. She was 70 at the time of her passing.

Jacklyn Zeman passed away after a battle with cancer (Image via Getty)

In the show, Bobbie's death was revealed to have occurred offscreen during a visit to Lucas Jones in Amsterdam. It is said that she had died in her sleep.

Ad

Trending

General Hospital made a special storyline to honor both Zeman and Bobbie. Cast members and fans alike grieve and celebrate her legacy in a two-part episode that aired on January 10 and 11, 2024.

General Hospital mourns the deaths of Jacklyn Zeman and Bobbie Spencer

In a touching tribute to the late actress Jacklyn Zeman, General Hospital had two farewell episodes to pay homage to Bobbie Spencer. Residents of Port Charles gathered to pay their respects and bid goodbye to Bobbie.

Ad

The heartbreaking episodes featured characters from Bobbie's past and present, including Maxie (Kirsten Storms), Ann (Finola Hughes), Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), Carly (Laura Wright), Scott (Kin Shriner), Lucy (Lynn Herring) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes).

Ad

In an interview, General Hospital actress Laura Wright shared what it was like shooting the memorial episodes.

"When we shot the memorial, the entire cast was there. And it wasn't just for Bobbie; it was for Jackie as well," Wright told People in December 2023.

He added:

"I mean, walking on set and seeing her photo, seeing all the pamphlets of like when you come to a memorial or a celebration of life, the pamphlet speaking about the individual and who is going to speak, it was bittersweet. It was about Jackie and everyone was so present. … It was like we as a cast got to really say goodbye."

Ad

Bobbie's last gift to Port Charles

Ad

The cast of General Hospital can't help but feel extra emotional at the end of the second day of shooting the memorial episodes. Outside the studio, a rainbow appeared, seemingly a warm reminder that Bobbie and Zeman were watching over them.

"It was incredible," Wright added. "Everyone leaving the studio wasn't surprised. They were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’"

More about Jacklyn Zeman

Jacklyn Zeman portrayed Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Spencer from 1977 to 2010. She then reprised her role in March 2013 and departed once again the following month.

Ad

On March 2023, it was announced that Zeman would return as Bobbie on General Hospital. However, the actress passed away on May 9, 2023.

Her last appearance on the show was April 27, 2023, at Willow and Michael's wedding.

GH aired a special memorial episodes for Bobbie Spencer/Jacklyn Zeman (Image via Getty)

Zeman was born in Englewood, New Jersey, on March 6, 1953. She went to Bergenfield High School and was a scholar at New York University. The actress was married three times and had two daughters.

Ad

Zeman’s powerful portrayal of Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital earned her three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, as well as one nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress.

The actress also starred in other projects, including National Lampoon's Class Reunion, Young Doctors in Love, Jury Duty: The Comedy, Montana Crossroads , and The Bay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vanessa Bermudez Vanessa Bermudez is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with 10 years of experience in digital media. Though she holds a BS in Civil Engineering, her passion for writing led her to become editor-in-chief of her university's official publication. After graduation, she pursued a full-time writing career, contributing to The List, Inquisitr, Monsters and Critics, SoapDirt, Showbiz Army, The Nerd Stash, and iTechPost.



As a dedicated entertainment enthusiast, Vanessa finds joy in watching and reading about daily soaps. She upholds accuracy and integrity in her work by thoroughly fact-checking information and relying on reputable sources. Know More