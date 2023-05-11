General Hospital actor Jacklyn Zeman dies: 3 roles to remember

Fans of General Hospital know actor Jacklyn Zeman as Barbara "Bobbie" Spencer, who has appeared in more than 800 episodes. The executive producer of the show, Frank Valentini, recently announced on Twitter that the talented actor has passed away.

Fans of the show, along with the cast and crew, were devastated with the news of her passing. The official Twitter account of General Hospital also posted a heartfelt condolence message that salutes her "kind heart and radiant spirit."

Jacklyn Zeman's acting career spans more than four decades. Even though she had appeared on TV before joining the cast of General Hospital, it was her role as Bobbie Spencer in the daytime soap opera that helped her become a household name. Loved by fans of the fans and by critics alike, the talented actor received multiple Emmy nominations for her role.

However, her role in General Hospital is not the only iconic character she has played on screen. Over the years, Jacklyn Zeman has portrayed different characters who have been able to delight and entertain the audience.

3 iconic roles played by Jacklyn Zeman that fans will always remember

1) Bobbie Spencer - General Hospital

Bobbie Spencer, played by Jacklyn Zeman, is the sister of Patricia (Dee Wallace) and Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary), and the mother of Carly Corinthos. Even though the character was flawed and had a checkered past, fans of the show couldn't get enough of her.

The General Hospital character made poor decisions and meddled in things that she wasn't supposed to, but these moments made her relatable. Moreover, the audience was constantly intrigued about what she will do next.

Bobbie's character development arc was done well over the years. Although in the last few years Bobbie has not appeared in as many scenes as compared to when she character was at her peak, she is still a favourite among longtime fans of the show.

2) Lana McClain - One Life to Live

Created by Agnes Nixon, One Life to Live premiered on July 15, 1968. This drama created quite the buzz when it aired as it was the first daytime drama that showcased ethnically and socioeconomically diverse characters. Not only that, the storyline also focussed on social issues.

It is interesting to note that this soap opera was the last American daytime soap opera taped in New York City.

In this soap opera, Jacklyn Zeman played the role of Lana McClain. Her role in this award-winning series is special because it was the first recurring TV character that Zeman played. She appeared in more than 40 episodes of the show between 1976-77. This was definitely a good start for her career, but when General Hospital came calling, there was no looking back.

3) Sofia Madison - The Bay

Created by Gregori J. Martin, The Bay is an intriguing crime-drama series that streams on Peacock. It has everything to keep the audience hooked - shocking scandals, plot twists, messy relationships, and high drama. The series won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series four times in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020.

In the series, Jacklyn Zeman plays the role of southern belle Sofia Madison. A doting wife and loving mother, Sofia is Bay City's first lady. She always has Jack Madison's best interest at heart, but she soon learns that sometimes the people one loves the most can cause them the deepest pain.

Fans of the show loved her character, and Jacklyn Zeman was nominated for two awards for her portrayal of Sofia - the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program (2021) and the Indie Series Award for Best Supporting Actress - Drama (2022).

Jacklyn Zeman is a legend among soap opera fans. Over the years, she has enthralled and entertained the audience with her bright personality and acting skills. Given that she has been with the General Hospital team for the longest, fans of the show will especially feel disappointed that they won't be able to see Bobbie again.

However, since Jacklyn Zeman has been a part of so many successful projects over the years, fans can always re-watch old favorites to celebrate her illustrious journey as a talented and radiant actor who will always be remembered.

