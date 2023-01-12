Is General Hospital Nurses Ball returning in 2023?

Yes. General Hospital Nurses Ball is returning to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary in 2023.

The annual General Hospital Nurses Ball hasn't happened in the past couple of years due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the soap recently announced a renewal for the annual gala.

General Hospital is listed in Guinness World Records as the longest-running American soap opera in production and the second in American history after Guiding Light. It is the world's third longest-running scripted drama series in production after a couple of British serials - The Archers and Coronation Street.

On April 23, 2009, the show began broadcasting in HD, making it the first ABC soap opera to make such a transition.

What can we expect from the General Hospital Nurses Ball 2023?

Sonya Eddy, who played Epiphany Johnson in the show for almost two decades, tragically passed away on December 19, 2022, at the age of 55. The cause of death was an infection after non-emergency surgery.

The 60th-anniversary party will pay tribute to the late actress and see the return of the popular Nurses Ball. The last such event took place way back in 2020.

The showrunners spoke to reporters about the event on Wednesday in Pasadena:

"Every year is an accomplishment to stay on the air, to be relevant and to be something that people talk and care about.”

Old Port Charles heartthrobs like Jane Elliot will reprise her beloved role as Tracy Quartermaine in the upcoming celebration. The network will celebrate its 60th anniversary on April 1 by presenting the cast and crew with a stage dedication on the Prospect Studios lot where the show is taped.

In a press release from ABC, the Nurses Ball is described as:

"A fictional glamorous charity event complete with red-carpet fashion and musical performances from the illustrious citizens of Port Charles dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness… The festivities will then continue as icons of Port Charles unite to stop a legendary threat from the past.”

General Hospital Nurses Ball debuted in June 1994 (where it was co-chaired by Lucy Coe and Bobbie Jones) and has been held 15 times since then.

What is General Hospital about?

General Hospital has risen to legendary status, Guinness World Records has it as the longest-running American soap opera in production. It first aired on April 1, 1963.

The IMDb description of the show reads:

"Families, friends, enemies, and lovers experience life-changing events in the large upstate city of Port Charles, New York, which has a busy hospital, upscale hotel, cozy diner, and dangerous waterfront frequented by the criminal underworld."

Here is the entire cast list for the show:

Genie Francis

Maurice Benard

Finola Hughes,

Kristina Wagner

Nancy Lee Grahn

Rebecca Herbst

Kelly Monaco

Laura Wright

Kirsten Storms

Dominic Zamprogna

Maura West

Chad Duell

Roger Howarth

Donnell Turner

Michael Easton

Eden McCoy

Cynthia Watros

Katelyn MacMullen

Sofia Mattsson

Amanda Setton

Brook Kerr

Nicholas Chavez

Avery Kristen Pohl

Cameron Mathison

Charles Shaughnessy

Tajh Bellow

Tanisha Harper

Tabyana Ali

Robert Gossett

Josh Kelly

Gregory Harrison

Evan Hofer

Last year, the show won five Daytime Emmy Awards, including one for Outstanding Drama Series, marking the show’s 15th win in the top category. The show has also seen many spinoffs and crossover episodes over the years.

General Hospital was created by married soap writers Frank and Doris Hursley. The series is produced by ABC.

