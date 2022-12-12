"Bet y'all personal ick now is unemployment": Emory Hospital Atlanta nurses TikTok controversy explained 

Emory University Hospital Midtown’s labor and delivery nurses have amassed immense backlash on social media after they took part in a TikTok challenge. The medical practitioners took part in a trend where they listed their “icks” when it came to the patients they were treating. Netizens have since slammed the nursing staff for their lack of sensitivity when it comes to their hospital patients.

The minute-long video that was uploaded to the video-sharing platform showcased four nurses taking turns to explain their “icks” or pet peeves they faced while dealing with patients and their respective families. The clip went viral and garnered over 100,000 views. It has since been deleted from TikTok. However, it was screen-recorded by netizens and found its way to other social media websites.

In the video, one Emory nurse can be heard saying-

“My ick is when you come in to your induction talking about, ‘can I take a shower and eat?’”

Another medical practitioner went on to chime in:

“My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs and it’s still in your hands.”

Vanessa @ItsMeVanessaDuh #TikTok Whole video was too long. Don’t go to the @emoryhealthcare Hospital in Atlanta Ga if you are going to give birth. I respect nurses so much but this just isn’t it. Emotions are so high during the whole birthing process and moms deserve compassion. #ick Whole video was too long. Don’t go to the @emoryhealthcare Hospital in Atlanta Ga if you are going to give birth. I respect nurses so much but this just isn’t it. Emotions are so high during the whole birthing process and moms deserve compassion. #ick #TikTok https://t.co/iruL0Z5B1U

Another Emory nurse said:

“When we’ve already told you to push the call light but every five minutes your family member comes to the front desk asking for something else.”

Shockingly, a nurse added:

“When the dad comes outside and asks for a paternity test right outside the room door.”

Netizens react to Emory Hospital nurses taking part in TikTok “icks” challenge

Internet users were unsurprisingly uncomfortable after watching the TikTok video. Netizens endlessly fired at the nurses relentlessly. Many commented that they expected the nurses to display sensitivity towards patients in delivery, who are in a vulnerable position. Others shared their own agonizing experiences with the hospital nurses.

✨🖤KiingDavii 🖤.✨ @KingDavii1314 @ItsMeVanessaDuh @itsNICKSNIDER @emoryhealthcare I agree with the second woman, the fact that a man would ask for a paternity RIGHT outside the patient’s room where EVERYONE can hear him is major ICK. Howeverrr, the rest of the opinions IMO are disgusting period! Mothers need empathy and compassion during one of, if not thee.. @ItsMeVanessaDuh @itsNICKSNIDER @emoryhealthcare I agree with the second woman, the fact that a man would ask for a paternity RIGHT outside the patient’s room where EVERYONE can hear him is major ICK. Howeverrr, the rest of the opinions IMO are disgusting period! Mothers need empathy and compassion during one of, if not thee..

Bria Briaaaa @AyoBriaa That video on tiktok where the labor and delivery nurses at Emory are talking about their icks is so disgusting and disheartening. Imagine being a new mom at that hospital. I’m so glad they were fired. That video on tiktok where the labor and delivery nurses at Emory are talking about their icks is so disgusting and disheartening. Imagine being a new mom at that hospital. I’m so glad they were fired.

Kris @newhamshagurl @ItsMeVanessaDuh @emoryhealthcare They thought it was funny to make this. They won’t be laughing when the hospital sees it and they are all fired. @ItsMeVanessaDuh @emoryhealthcare They thought it was funny to make this. They won’t be laughing when the hospital sees it and they are all fired.

Diamond @its_diamondddd @Txyrie_ My grandma was at Emory midtown (the same hospital as the L&D nurses) & had to get another surgery bc the nurses weren’t properly caring for them. The “icks” aren’t just a trend. They affect their ACTUAL jobs so yea they should’ve been fired. This attitude affected their patients @Txyrie_ My grandma was at Emory midtown (the same hospital as the L&D nurses) & had to get another surgery bc the nurses weren’t properly caring for them. The “icks” aren’t just a trend. They affect their ACTUAL jobs so yea they should’ve been fired. This attitude affected their patients

Cindy Noir✨ @thecindynoir Oooooo I know the Emory hospital&school Board are PISSED over that tiktok video! Cus the way more and more people are unloading the clip about their negative experiences with Emory?! AND some of the very nurses in the video?!?!?! Oooooo I know the Emory hospital&school Board are PISSED over that tiktok video! Cus the way more and more people are unloading the clip about their negative experiences with Emory?! AND some of the very nurses in the video?!?!?! https://t.co/lhkQMd2kko

Pink @PINKPUSCY god is actually so good to me because i was going to deliver at emory midtown but last minute i was transferred elsewhere!!! like wow im glad those nurses/doctors got fired because clearly they were neglecting mothers and newborn babies. evil asf. god is actually so good to me because i was going to deliver at emory midtown but last minute i was transferred elsewhere!!! like wow im glad those nurses/doctors got fired because clearly they were neglecting mothers and newborn babies. evil asf.

NumbaOneLuva @RunTammiRun I suspect we haven’t seen the last of the fallout from the Emory Hospital nurses. So many women are coming forward about their terrible experiences. Birthing complications that could’ve been prevented. Babies dying. They basically admitted to being neglectful to their patients I suspect we haven’t seen the last of the fallout from the Emory Hospital nurses. So many women are coming forward about their terrible experiences. Birthing complications that could’ve been prevented. Babies dying. They basically admitted to being neglectful to their patients

Emory Hospital releases statement

As the video continued to garner views online, the Atlanta-based hospital took to Twitter and responded to netizens’ concerns over the nurses. In one of the tweets, Emory Hospital replied by saying:

“We are aware of the video and it has been shared with our leadership and HR teams for investigation.”

Emory Healthcare @emoryhealthcare @ItsMeVanessaDuh Hi Vanessa. Thank you for sharing your concern. We are aware of the video and it has been shared with our leadership and HR teams for investigation. @ItsMeVanessaDuh Hi Vanessa. Thank you for sharing your concern. We are aware of the video and it has been shared with our leadership and HR teams for investigation.

They also released a statement condemning the nurses’ actions. In the same, they announced that they were aware of the “disrespectful and unprofessional comments” made towards maternity patients. They also hinted that the nurses in the video had been terminated from their positions by saying:

“We have investigated the situation and taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video.”

They added that the viral clip “does not represent our commitment to patient- and family-centered care” and also recognized that it goes against the “standards” their employees must “hold and demonstrate.”

🟣XephiroX🟢 @XephiroX_ This whole Atlanta’s Emory Hospital labor and delivery nurses TikTok mess has also shown me that a huge amount of people here would lose their jobs too because they think they know a thing about HIPAA and ethics at the work place, but they don’t! This whole Atlanta’s Emory Hospital labor and delivery nurses TikTok mess has also shown me that a huge amount of people here would lose their jobs too because they think they know a thing about HIPAA and ethics at the work place, but they don’t! https://t.co/tHRQOVfakM

They ended their statement by saying:

“At no time should our patients ever feel they are not being treated with care and respect. Every patient at Emory Healthcare deserves to be cared for by a compassionate, experienced team in a comfortable and safe environment.”

As the nurses get potentially fired from their positions, the hashtag "IckChallenge" on TikTok has amassed 3.3 million views.

