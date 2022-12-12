"Bet y'all personal ick now is unemployment": Emory Hospital Atlanta nurses TikTok controversy explained 

Emory University Hospital Midtown’s labor and delivery nurses have amassed immense backlash on social media after they took part in a TikTok challenge. The medical practitioners took part in a trend where they listed their “icks” when it came to the patients they were treating. Netizens have since slammed the nursing staff for their lack of sensitivity when it comes to their hospital patients.
The minute-long video that was uploaded to the video-sharing platform showcased four nurses taking turns to explain their “icks” or pet peeves they faced while dealing with patients and their respective families. The clip went viral and garnered over 100,000 views. It has since been deleted from TikTok. However, it was screen-recorded by netizens and found its way to other social media websites.
In the video, one Emory nurse can be heard saying-
“My ick is when you come in to your induction talking about, ‘can I take a shower and eat?’”
Another medical practitioner went on to chime in:
“My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs and it’s still in your hands.”
Another Emory nurse said:
“When we’ve already told you to push the call light but every five minutes your family member comes to the front desk asking for something else.”
Shockingly, a nurse added:
“When the dad comes outside and asks for a paternity test right outside the room door.”
Netizens react to Emory Hospital nurses taking part in TikTok “icks” challenge
Internet users were unsurprisingly uncomfortable after watching the TikTok video. Netizens endlessly fired at the nurses relentlessly. Many commented that they expected the nurses to display sensitivity towards patients in delivery, who are in a vulnerable position. Others shared their own agonizing experiences with the hospital nurses.
Emory Hospital releases statement
As the video continued to garner views online, the Atlanta-based hospital took to Twitter and responded to netizens’ concerns over the nurses. In one of the tweets, Emory Hospital replied by saying:
“We are aware of the video and it has been shared with our leadership and HR teams for investigation.”
They also released a statement condemning the nurses’ actions. In the same, they announced that they were aware of the “disrespectful and unprofessional comments” made towards maternity patients. They also hinted that the nurses in the video had been terminated from their positions by saying:
“We have investigated the situation and taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video.”
They added that the viral clip “does not represent our commitment to patient- and family-centered care” and also recognized that it goes against the “standards” their employees must “hold and demonstrate.”
They ended their statement by saying:
“At no time should our patients ever feel they are not being treated with care and respect. Every patient at Emory Healthcare deserves to be cared for by a compassionate, experienced team in a comfortable and safe environment.”
As the nurses get potentially fired from their positions, the hashtag "IckChallenge" on TikTok has amassed 3.3 million views.