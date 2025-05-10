What happened to Lesley Webber on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored 

The character of Lesley Webber on General Hospital was portrayed by veteran actress Denise Alexander from 1973 to 2021. The recurring character made several departures and comebacks on the soap opera. During the initial years, the character appeared from 1973-1984. She later returned from 1996 to 2009, then from 2013 to 2017, and finally from 2019 to 2021.

Alexander, who was a part of the cast for nearly 50 years, passed away on March 8, 2025, at the age of 85.

General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of American television. First aired in 1963, General Hospital is set in the fictional city called Port Charles. The plot of the soap opera deals with the twisted lives of the residents of General Hospital and the most affluent families in the city.

Here's everything to know about Lesley Webber, the character from General Hospital

Dr. Lesley Webber is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The character was introduced in 1973 as Lesley Sullivan, a cardiologist in Port Charles on General Hospital. The character has been a part of several complex story arcs, mainly involving her complicated relationship with her daughter, Laura.

Upon Lesley's arrival in Port Charles, she met with Cameron Faulkner and got married to him. She later discovered that her daughter, who was declared dead at birth, was alive and lived near her. It was discovered that Laura (Lesley's daughter) was adopted by the Vinings Family.

Later, Laura learned the lady she met at the park (Leslie) was her biological mother. However, when Cameron found out that Lesley was reconnecting with Laura, he paid a nurse at the hospital to tamper with the evidence, and he also paid the Vinings to leave Port Charles. Further, Cameron tried to control and kidnap Lesley, and during a struggle between them while driving the car, he died in a car crash.

Lesley, who was mourning the death of her husband and had a miscarriage, found comfort in the arms of Dr. Rick Webber. Dr. Rick Webber, who wanted to stay away from Monika, his brother's wife, spent his time with Lesley, which made Monika jealous. Monika warned Lesley to stay away from him as he was dating her. Lesley, who was skeptical, chose not to confront Rick about the matter and went ahead with their lives.

Later, Rick confessed her feelings for Lesley, and the two got married. Their relationship suffered several obstacles, from murder mysteries to fake death and infidelity, and they became a fan-favorite couple.

Lesley's most recent appearance on the soap opera was in 2021, when she came to Port Charles to check up on her granddaughter Lulu, who was in a coma. She also successfully ruined Cyrus' plan to introduce a new drug that would only benefit him.

Here's everything to know about Denise Alexander

Denise Alexander is an American actress and producer who was born on November 11, 1939, in New York. She passed away on March 5, 2025; however, the news of her death came to light on May 9, after the executive producer of the soap opera, Frank Valentini, posted about it on the official social media accounts of the soap opera.

The actress was fascinated by the industry from a very young age. She started acting as a child actress in Perry Como’s Chesterfield Supper Club in 1949. She has also been a part of other projects like Days of Our Lives, Sunset Beach, Another World, and many more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

