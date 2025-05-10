What role did Christie Clark play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Christie Clark is famous among soap opera fans for playing Carrie Brady on the long-running NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives. Carrie's character was introduced in the 1980s as the daughter of Roman and Anna Brady. Clark's portrayal of Carrie Brady made her a household name in the 1980s.

Ad

Some of the show's prominent storylines concerning romantic affairs, family dramas, and power struggles put Carrie at the forefront. Over the years, Carrie has developed into a strong yet vulnerable woman navigating love, loss, and loyalty.

Carrie Brady's major storylines on Days of Our Lives

Ad

Trending

Carrie Brady's character was brought to life on Days of Our Lives in 1982. She was the daughter of Roman Brady and Anna Fredericks. Marlena and John took care of her for most of her childhood, leading her to have a soft corner for them her entire life.

Her love triangle with her younger sister, Sami, and Austin Reed was a main focus of the show. Carrie and Austin were a hit couple on the soap opera despite all the troubles they encountered. The issue Carrie had with love was when Sami tried to steal Austin from her by lying to him, blackmailing, and getting him drunk in order to get pregnant.

Ad

She also became the victim of an acid attack that was intended for Austin. Professionally, she had an eventful modeling and subsequent legal career. She went to have an affair with Mike Horton, which destroyed her marriage to Austin. She fled Salem city with Mike but returned eventually because she was still in love with Austin.

In the 2000s, the couple's life was further complicated when they found out that they allegedly bore incompatible genetic markers. However, this was a lie fabricated by Lexie under Sami's blackmail. This deception led Carrie to marry Lucas, though her heart remained with Austin.

Ad

Once the truth was revealed, she reunited with Austin and left Salem again. Carrie returned periodically for family events and crises, including defending John in court, opening a law practice with Rafe, and briefly falling in love with him.

She then chose to go with Austin to Switzerland. Her last appearance on the show was in June 2019 for the funeral of Caroline Brady. She spoke to Soap Opera Digest on June 24, 2019, about her return, saying:

Ad

"That was horrendous to know it was for Caroline’s funeral, as well as the fact to know that my legendary fellow actor Peggy McCay was no longer on this earth. That is why I made the trek to California: to say good-bye to Peggy. Even though I couldn’t make it to her real funeral, it was somehow more fitting to say good-bye to her in the spot that was our home of Salem for so many years."

Ad

One consistent theme throughout Carrie's storylines is her moral compass, her devotion to family, and vulnerability when in love. It is confirmed that she will return to the show in June 2025.

About Christie Clark

Ad

Christie Clark is an American actress who has gained prominence for her portrayal of Carrie Brady on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives. She began playing the role in 1986, when she was 12 years old. Previously, Andrea Barber portrayed the character, and Clark took over from him.

Clark stayed as a regular on the show until 1991. She then made several comebacks in the next decades. In addition to Days of Our Lives, she has worked in General Hospital and movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy's Revenge. She has also appeared in a guest role capacity in The Magical World of Disney, Hardcastle and McCormick, Hull High, and Life Goes On.

Ad

Her persona, Carrie, frequently appeared in significant storylines from 1992 to 2019 and was also a part of the spin-off Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem in 2021. In October 2024, TV Insider reported that Clark would return to the role once more in June 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates on Days of Our Lives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More