What role did Evan Hofer play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Evan Hofer joined the cast of General Hospital in 2022, taking on the role of Dex Heller. Dex was initially presented as a newcomer working for Sonny Corinthos. It was soon revealed that he had been recruited by Michael Corinthos to secretly gather information and bring Sonny down.

This dual allegiance positioned Dex at the center of a complex narrative involving crime, loyalty, and personal conflict. Over time, his character developed further through his involvement with Josslyn Jacks, adding romance to his story.

His arc concluded on December 13, 2024, following the character's death and Hofer's exit. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on the same day, Hofer said the following about his departure from General Hospital,

"I found out probably a few weeks before we filmed the scene, and honestly, I was just excited to find out what the story was going to be, and wanted to hear how that was going to go."

He added,

"So my last few weeks were really just trying to soak in how much I loved playing Dex, and how much I loved all the people over at GH. I had such a wonderful time there over the last two-and-a-half years, and I was just trying to make sure that I do justice to the character in those final episodes."

Evan Hofer played Dex Heller on General Hospital

Evan Hofer portrayed Dex Heller on General Hospital from May 2022 until the character’s on-screen death in December 2024. Initially brought in for a short stint, Dex quickly became a central figure in the show’s storyline. He was a former military veteran with a troubled family past, first seen working at Volonino’s Gym.

He was hired by mob boss Sonny Corinthos to serve as his trusted enforcer, a role similar to Sonny’s former right-hand man, Jason Morgan. Unknown to Sonny, Dex had been recruited by Michael Corinthos to secretly gather evidence against him as part of a revenge plot.

While gaining Sonny's trust, Dex grew closer to Josslyn Jacks, leading to a romantic relationship that caused tension with her then-boyfriend Cameron Webber. His involvement in the Port Charles underworld placed him in frequent danger. He survived being tortured by Sonny and later being framed as a suspect in the Hook killer attacks.

Despite considering a new path, including joining the Port Charles Police Department, Dex remained caught between loyalty, love, and survival. He developed a tense relationship with Spencer Cassadine and became entangled in assassination plots and moral conflicts.

Dex’s story came to a tragic end after he was stabbed while intervening in a public altercation and later died in the hospital from cardiac arrest. In an interview with Michael Fairman on December 20, 2024, Hofer said the following about his exit,

“I was tempted to do the Irish goodbye, fade off into the sunset, into the abyss. But, it was really hard. We finished that last scene and everybody came out and they started lining up to give me hugs. My whole goal for that last day was to just make sure I got to express my love for everyone and to soak up all that love from everyone."

About Evan Hofer

Evan Hofer, born on May 8, 1997, in Leavenworth, Kansas, is an American actor known for his work in television. He began his acting career with appearances in series like Modern Family and The Haunted Hathaways. From 2011 to 2013, he portrayed Randy Plotski on Disney XD's Kickin' It.

Hofer gained further recognition for his role as Prince Chlodwig in Dwight in Shining Armor (2019–2021). In 2022, he joined the cast of General Hospital as Dex Heller, a character initially intended for a short arc but extended due to positive reception.

Outside of acting, Hofer has expressed interests in romantic comedies and Latin American history. He is also known to be in a relationship with his General Hospital co-star, Eden McCoy .

