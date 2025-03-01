What role does Jermaine Rivers play on The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know

Jermaine Rivers in an American actor known for his role on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. Born on September 22, 1973, he portrayed Damian Kane on the drama series.

The Young and the Restless first premiered on March 26, 1973. Set in the fitional Genoa City, the show revolves around the feud between the elite rival families, the Abbotts and the Newmans. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the show has secured the place of being one of the longest-running American soap operas.

Damian Kane, portrayed by Jermaine Rivers, is introduced as a successful businessman in the show. According to the storyline of The Young and the Restless, he is also the half-brother of Nate Hastings. Being a recent addition to the show's cast, fans reportedly expect his character to become pivotal as the storyline progresses.

The Young and the Restless: A glance at Damian Kane's character

In February 2025, Jermaine Rivers joined The Young and the Restless as Damian Kane. Viewers initially believed Nathan Owens' character was Damian, but it was later revealed he was an imposter.

Damian is actually Amy Lewis' secret son from her past affair with Nathan Hastings. After the man he thought was his father died, Damian became estranged, leading Amy to seek Nate’s help in finding him.

With tensions rising higher than ever, Jermaine's casting as Damian Kane will shake things up in Genoa City. With an interesting backstory, Damian's character will reportedly play a significant role in driving the storyline further.

More about Jermaine Rivers: Details explored

Beyond playing Damian Kane on The Young and the Restless, Jermaine Rivers has appeared in several other pivotal roles, adding to his acting portfolio. He has starred in popular films such as The Sacrament, Hangman, and The Night Sitter. On television, he has played siginificant roles in popular shows such as The Gifted and The Resident.

Jermaine Rivers is also a retired U.S. Army veteran. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and attending Basic Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He then served in multiple combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Jermaine Rivers' casting as Damian Kane on The Young and the Restless has made him a significant figure in the American daytime television scene. With stellar performances across diverse genres, fans have appreciated his ability to portray complex roles.

Besides waiting to witness the roles he portrays in the future, fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming twists and turns that might confront his character, Damian Kane.

Watch the new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount Plus.

