The Young and the Restless recap (February 27, 2025): Sharon and Phyllis lie to their families while Adam gives Chelsea a rose

CBS's The Young and the Restless first aired on American television on March 26, 1973, and has won several Daytime Awards since then. The show, created by Lee and William Bell, is set in the fictional town of Genoa City, Wisconsin. It revolves around the lives of the members of the Newman, Abbott, Spencer, and Chancellor families.

In the February 27, 2025, episode of The Young and The Restless, Chelsea and Adam discuss their current relationship situation. The Newmans find out from Nick that both Sharon and Phyllis are missing. Meanwhile, Sharon and Phyllis, who are stuck at the Havenhurst Psychiatric Clinic, try to find out ways how to free themselves.

Everything that happened on the February 27, 2025, episodes of The Young and the Restless

In the February 27, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, Chelsea apologized to Adam for suddenly kissing him out of the blue during their dinner date together. Adam assured her that he was on board with the two of them taking things slow as long as they made progress. The two spent time kissing each other on Adam's couch before calling it a night.

Adam ended the dinner by giving Chelsea a rose and reminding her that the breakfast included her favorite cheesecake. Meanwhile, at the Newman Ranch on The Young and the Restless, Nick Newman arrived to tell his parents that Sharon had gone missing again, and Phyllis had also coincidentally disappeared.

Nikki voiced her doubts regarding Sharon potentially doing something to Phyllis since it was extremely suspicious that both women went missing at the same time together. At Havenhurst Psychiatric Clinic, where Sharon and Phyllis found themselves, the two women discussed how their abduction could be a game or a test for them to escape together.

Suddenly, while talking, the speaker near them started playing a jazz song and proceeded to tell them that the game was on after Phyllis and Sharon answered back that they were in. The voice on the intercom asked them to check the safe, where they found a birthday card lying on top, which read, 'I am 18 away from Independence Day.'

The two went to the calendar to count days and landed on July 22, when the jazz music played again on the speakers. They used the date to open the safe and found two burner phones inside. Phyllis told Sharon that July 22, 2013, was the date of the fight they had at the charity event, and the jazz song on the speaker was playing then as well.

Both Sharon and Phyllis realized that whoever captured them knew them well. The voice from the speaker instructed them to use the burner phone to call a loved one and let them know that they had left town for some business or were dealing with some emotional issues and needed time away. Sharon called Nick to tell him that she was in Sedona and had lost her cell phone, but she was safe and sound and would return to Genoa City in a couple of days.

Phyllis called Summer on The Young and the Restless and told her that she was away on some business to try to help Billy with his new enterprise and would be home in a couple of days. The Newmans were partially relieved, but Nick got a message from Summer saying Phyllis had checked in. This made him suspicious of how both of them had called at the same time.

