What role did John Stamos play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Longtime General Hospital fans are likely familiar with one of the show's early characters, Blackie Parrish. Actor John Stamos originated the role, making his debut in January 1982. His final appearance came in April 1984.

Although his time on the soap was relatively short, Stamos's portrayal of Blackie left a lasting impression on viewers. Blackie was first introduced as a troubled teenager living on the streets after the death of his mother. At the time, Drs. Rick and Lesley Webber were mourning the loss of their daughter, Laura. They opened their home to Blackie and treated him as their own family.

General Hospital: A glimpse at Blackie Parrish's character

Blackie Parrish's arrival in the Webber household brought a new dynamic to both him and the family. As he adjusted to his new life, Blackie—played by John Stamos—began to find his place in the community. He got involved in local initiatives, such as establishing the Community Sports Center to provide kids with a safe place to hang out instead of being on the streets.

Later, Blackie teamed up with his friend Lou to form a band called "Blackie and the Riff-Raff," where he showcased his skills on the drums. Frisco Jones eventually joined the band as the lead singer. They moved in together at the Port Charles Hotel.

Blackie's role in the band came with its challenges. He was under pressure to come up with a hit song, pushing him to commit a sinister ploy on General Hospital.

He stole a song written by hotel bellboy Josh Clayton. When Lou discovered the truth and confronted Blackie with the stolen tape, the band's manager, Steffi Brand, intervened and grabbed the tape. Things took an ugly turn when Lou fell, hit her head, and died.

Blackie took responsibility for Lou's death and was sentenced to two years in prison. In May 1987, his friend, Dusty Walker, came to Port Charles and met with Frisco. He informed him that Blackie had been released from jail.

Years later, during the 2014 Nurse's Ball, Blackie Parrish's name came up. Lucy Coe mentioned that he was supposed to perform but had to cancel due to a scheduling conflict.

More about General Hospital alum John Stamos

John Stamos was born on August 19, 1963, in Cypress, California. He first gained recognition for his portrayal of Blackie Parrish on General Hospital. His performance earned him a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 1983.

Beyond GH, Stamos is widely known for his role as Jesse Katsopolis on Full House. Over the years, the actor has showcased his range with starring roles in ER, Grandfathered, Fuller House, Never Too Young to Die, Born to Ride, and Netflix's You.

In February 2025, John Stamos reunited with his General Hospital co-star Demi Moore at the AARP's 2025 Movies for Grownups Awards. Moore won the Best Actress award for The Substance, with Stamos presenting it to her.

The actor shared his excitement on Instagram, stating:

"Demi and I go back over 40 years, to when we played Blackie and Jackie on General Hospital," he said. "We had big hair, big dreams, and enough hairspray between us to single-handedly destroy the ozone layer."

Watch General Hospital on weekdays on ABC.

