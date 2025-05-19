What role did Lisa Vultaggio play on General Hospital? Character details explored 

Lisa Vultaggio is a Canadian actress who portrayed Hannah Scott on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Lisa's character was short-lived, introduced in 1999 and departing from the show in 2001. She entered the storyline as an FBI agent seeking evidence against Sonny Corinthos. However, things became complicated when Hannah started developing feelings for her target.

General Hospital is a long-running American daytime television soap opera that premiered on April 1, 1963. Created by Frank and Doris Hursley, the show is set in the fictional city of Port Charles. The plot primarily focuses on the complex lives of the city's most affluent families, including the Corinthos, the Quatermaines, and a few more.

Everything to know about Hannah Scott's storyline on General Hospital

Hannah Scott is a fictional character on General Hospital. Introduced in 1999 and portrayed by Lisa Vultaggio, she is an undercover FBI agent gathering intel on Sonny Corinthos, a notorious villain. Her storyline on the show was complex and filled with drama.

Upon her arrival in Port Charles, Hannah was a determined FBI agent focused on uncovering Sonny Corinthos' criminal activities. To get the information, she got romantically involved with Sonny, but during the process, she actually fell for him. Upon knowing she was getting serious with her feelings, the FBI sent her father, Roy, to remind her of the mission. She always suspected that her father was involved with the feds, however, he revealed he's merely an informant.

After Roy arrived at Port Charles, he started working at Sonny's coffee shop. Anyhow, later Sonny discovered the father-daughter plan against him. But Sonny, quick-wittedly, fed false intel about his upcoming plans to Hannah, who then transferred that information to the FBI, which made them question her credibility. Further, Sonny called off their relationship and revealed that he was aware of her being an undercover agent.

Later, she returned to Port Charles as an FBI liaison to the PCPD. However, she faced a lot of trouble and decided to leave Port Charles for good. She took an assignment to Alaska, hence bringing an end to the character of Hannah Scott. Hannah appeared in only 99 episodes of the daytime soap opera, from 1999 to 2001.

More about Lisa Vultaggio, the actress from General Hospital

Lisa Vultaggio is a former Canadian actress, born on January 20, 1973, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She began singing at the Italian Cultural Center in Vancouver when she was five and has since undergone five years of professional training. She married Jonathan Jackson, who is an actor, director, and singer, in 2002.

Together, they have three children: Titus Gabriel Jackson, Adora Jackson, and Caleb Jackson. Lisa went to the prestigious Breck Academy in Vancouver to study acting. Lisa's husband, Jonathan Jackson, was also a part of the General Hospital cast. He introduced the character of Lucky Spencer in 1993 on the soap opera.

Apart from playing Hannah Scott, Lisa Vultaggio appeared in several other projects, like Street Justice, A Killer Among Friends, The X Files, Madisson, and more.

Interested viewers can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

