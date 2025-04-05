What role does Malachi Malik play on Beyond the Gates? Everything you need to know

Malachi Malik is known for portraying Chief Elon Hawthorne on Beyond the Gates. The actor debuted as the fierce character on the show's 8th episode, which aired on March 5, 2025. While details about Elon and his storyline are currently limited, fans still look forward to his scenes.

Ad

So far, Malik has already appeared in four episodes of Beyond the Gates (episodes 8, 19, 22, and 26). It is expected that he'll have more screen time as his storyline progresses.

Elon Hawthorne is the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia. He's married to Darlene, a 911 dispatcher, to whom he has two sons, Jacob and Luke Hawthorne. Both men followed in Elon's footsteps and became police officers.

Ad

Trending

More about Elon Hawthorne and Malachi Malik

Elon Hawthorne rose through the ranks of the DC Police Department due to his hard work and dedication. With his family also involved in the same field, his achievements have taken on even greater significance.

Recently, Elon assigned his son, Jacob, to work with Detective Marcel Malone after getting a promotion on Beyond the Gates. However, the two can't work harmoniously together. It got worse after Jacob witnessed Marcel getting involved in a corrupt act. Elon had to step in to smooth things over between the two.

Ad

Elon Hawthorne is the father of Jacob on Behind the Gates (Image via CBS)

Malachi Malik was born on February 11, 1972, in Washington, District of Columbia. The actor is best known for portraying James Hale in Origin (2023) and as Theo Jackson in Queen Sugar (2016). Malik also appeared in Kingdom Business (2022-2023) and Saints and Sinners (2021-2022).

Ad

More about Beyond the Gates

According to the show's About page, Beyond the Gates is:

"Set in one of the most affluent African American counties in the United States, you'll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered."

Ad

Ad

Some of the show's cast members include Clifton Davis, Tamara Tunie, Mike Manning, Jibre Hordges, Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Ben Gavin, and Jen Jacob. They joined previously announced BTG stars.

The previously announced cast members are Brandon Claybon, Timon Durrett, Sean Freeman, Marquita Goings, Trisha Mann-Grant, Maurice Johnson, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad, Arielle Prepetit, and more.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays at 2 pm ET on CBS. Episodes are also available to stream on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vanessa Bermudez Vanessa Bermudez is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with 10 years of experience in digital media. Though she holds a BS in Civil Engineering, her passion for writing led her to become editor-in-chief of her university's official publication. After graduation, she pursued a full-time writing career, contributing to The List, Inquisitr, Monsters and Critics, SoapDirt, Showbiz Army, The Nerd Stash, and iTechPost.



As a dedicated entertainment enthusiast, Vanessa finds joy in watching and reading about daily soaps. She upholds accuracy and integrity in her work by thoroughly fact-checking information and relying on reputable sources. Know More