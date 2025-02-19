Beyond the Gates episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

CBS’ highly anticipated daytime drama, Beyond the Gates episode 1, is all set to premiere on Monday, February 24, 2025. The show will air on weekdays from 2:00 to 3:00 pm ET (1:00 to 2:00 pm PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As one of the most awaited daytime dramas of the year, Beyond the Gates episode 1, is set to deliver a captivating story filled with deep family ties, hidden scandals, and the complex lives of its characters.

Taking place in a charming Maryland suburb near Washington, D.C., Beyond the Gates episode 1 introduces viewers to the Dupree family, a prominent multigenerational African American household that embodies Black excellence. Their lives unfold in an exclusive gated community, where wealth, influence, and secrets intertwine.

While their world may seem flawless from the outside, the drama intensifies as buried truths begin to emerge. The series delves into intricate relationships, generational challenges, and the price of upholding a perfect public persona while grappling with personal issues behind closed gates.

Beyond the Gates episode 1- Release date, time, and where to watch

For viewers eager to immerse themselves in Beyond the Gates, episode 1 will air on February 24, 2025, at 2 pm ET/1 pm ET on the CBS Television Network.

Audiences can also watch Beyond the Gates episode 1 on Paramount+ and Prime Video. Meanwhile, Paramount Essential subscribers can watch new episodes the day after they air, making it convenient for fans to stay updated with the drama.

Cast of Beyond the Gates

Beyond the Gates - Cast (Image via Instagram @beyondthegatescbs)

The soap Beyond the Gates episode 1 features experienced actors who deliver profound depth and seriousness to their performances. Tamara Tunie plays Anita Dupree, the family matriarch who leads them with strength and authority. Anita is a celebrated singer alongside her retired senator husband while raising two successful daughters.

Clifton Davis plays the role of Vernon Dupree, the family patriarch who is a devoted husband and father while also being a former senator deeply connected to the civil rights movement. His selfless nature highlights the growing power conflicts among family members.

Daphnée Duplaix portrays the elder Dupree daughter Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, who is both a renowned psychiatrist and philanthropist. Her life appears flawless on the surface, but she hides secrets that could destroy her reputation.

Karla Mosley portrays Dani Dupree, who transitioned from being a model to a “momager” while remaining free-spirited and headstrong in her approach to shake things up. The show's ensemble cast builds a captivating dynamic that attracts viewers to explore the intricate lives of its characters.

The trailer for Beyond the Gates teases a world of luxury, power, and hidden betrayals within the Dupree family. As secrets unravel, tensions rise behind the walls of their prestigious gated community. With dramatic confrontations, emotional turmoil, and shocking revelations, the series promises an intense and captivating viewing experience.

Beyond The Gates will air from February 24 on CBS and stream episodes the next day on Paramount+.

