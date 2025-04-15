What role does Valarie Pettiford play on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored

Valarie Pettiford joined the cast of The Young and the Restless on October 29, 2024. Pettiford stepped into the role of Amy Lewis, which was first played by Stephanie E. Williams in the 1980s.

Her debut episode showed Amy informing Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) that she and Nate's father, Nathan Hastings Sr., had a son named Damian. Facing health challenges, Amy sought Nathan's help to find Damien.

During an interview with Soaps.com in December 2024, Pettiford expressed her enthusiasm when she entered The Young and the Restless. The actress said she was open to a long-term role on the show:

"Good God, yes! I’m going to be very honest with you, I never thought I would do a soap again. I just didn’t think it was ever going to be in the cards for me. I had no idea what I was walking into and then I get here and it is so delicious — the character, the writing, the cast, the crew."

In another interview with TV Insider in October 2024, Pettiford spoke about her co-stars, particularly Sean Dominic. The actress said that working with him brought back memories of being in a fast-paced environment.

"It’s such a well-oiled machine here. Because of my training from back in the day, it was like riding a bike. It came right back [when I did a scene with] Sean Dominic [Nate] — the most delicious human on the face of this earth! I got to work with him on my first day," she said.

A closer look at Amy Lewis on The Young and the Restless

Amy Lewis, initially portrayed by Stephanie E. Williams, debuted on The Young and the Restless in 1983, as the daughter of Frank and Loretta Lewis. She was romantically involved with Tyrone Jackson and Nathan Hastings Sr., with whom she had a son, Damian. She also taught Nathan how to read and write.

In her early years in Genoa City, Amy worked as Paul and Andy's secretary at their private investigation agency. Her friends were Danny Romalotti, Lauren Fenmore, and Traci Abbott.

Upon her return to The Young and the Restless, Amy (Valarie Pettiford) asked for Nate Hastings' help as she was able to meet her estranged son, Damian. After Nate hired a private investigator and got to know about Damian's whereabouts.

As they met, Amy told Damian right away that she was terminally ill. Amy also revealed that Jackson wasn't Damian's biological father and that Nate was actually his half-brother. It threw Damian for a loop, prompting him to walk out on his mother.

Later, he visited her again. Amy took the chance to explain her side, noting that she was never around for him because she had to take multiple jobs to pay for medical bills. Amy now hopes Damian can forgive her, but she knows it might take him a while to do that.

More about The Young and the Restless star Valarie Pettiford

Valarie Pettiford attends 2024 BET Awards at Peacock (Image via Getty)

Valarie Pettiford graduated from the High School of Performing Arts in 1978. Pettiford married her manager, actor, and former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher, Tony Rader.

She began her career as a choreographer at Bob Fosse’s Broadway productions. Pettiford landed a Tony Award nomination as Best Featured Actress in a Musical and a Dora Mavor Moore Award nomination for her role in Fosse, a Broadway production. She then went on to appear as Velma Kelly in Chicago from August 1999 to February 2000.

As for her television credits prior to The Young and the Restless, Pettiford featured in One Life to Live, Another World, The Equalizer, The Mandalorian, and A Discovery of Witches. Pettiford is best known for her role as Dee Dee Thorne in Half and Half, which scored her three NAACP Image Award nominations.

