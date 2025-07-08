What is The Bold and the Beautiful star Denise Richard’s net worth? Everything you need to know about her income and expenses

Denise Richards, who is best known for playing Shauna Fulton on The Bold and the Beautiful, has a net worth of $6 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. The court documents of her divorce from actor Aaron Phypers give a glimpse into her present-day income and monthly expenses.

According to the court papers exclusively obtained by Page Six, Phypers filed for divorce in Los Angeles on July 7, 2025. The documents also show that Denise Richards makes around $250,000 a month, while her monthly spending is around $105,000.

The Bold and the Beautiful actress Denise Richards' earnings and net worth

Denise Richards' estimated net worth of $6 million relies on decades of professional entertainment work, such as film appearances in Wild Things and regular TV roles. Court documents also show Richards' total living costs amounting to around $105,000 per month, which include various costs of living such as accommodation, childcare, and miscellaneous essentials.

As reported by Page Six, Aaron Phypers and Richards' date of seperation is listed as July 4, 2025, in the court documents, and Phypers has mentioned that the divorce is on the grounds of "irreconcilable differences." Per the same filings, he has reported that he earns no income at present since his business shut down in 2024, and he has requested spousal support.

Personal reflections and public statements

Richards and Phypers got married in September 2018 and their wedding ceremony was later featured on Bravo TV's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Both have shared parental responsibilities for their 14-year-old child, Eloise. The Bold and the Beautiful star Richards also has two grown daughters, Sami (21) and Lola (20), from her first marriage to Charlie Sheen.

Earlier, during an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, published on March 19, 2025, she spoke about her dynamics with Phypers:

"We like being with each other. He's my best friend, too, and we just really enjoy each other’s company."

A previously quoted statement from her reality show, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, has come back to the spotlight as part of the divorce news, though. In one of the episodes, Richards said:

“I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I'm not gonna f****** get divorced.”

Moreover, she recently admitted that her separation from first husband Charlie Sheen had negatively affected her acting career. On March 9, 2025, Richards told Us Weekly:

“That was really hard for my career. A lot of people didn’t want to hire me. That has been a roller-coaster of a journey, and he’s been one of my biggest teachers of learning a lot about myself actually!”

About The Bold and the Beautiful actress Denise Richards

Denise Richards visits The SiriusXM Studio (Image via Getty)

The Bold and the Beautiful actress Denise Richards, born on February 17, 1971, is an American model, television personality, and actress. She became nationally known during the late 1990s with appearances in various mainstream movies, such as Starship Troopers (1997), Wild Things (1998).

Her movie career covers several genres, such as comedy movies like Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999), Undercover Brother (2002), Scary Movie 3 (2003), Love Actually (2003), and Madea's Witness Protection (2012), and more.

Fans can watch Richards in The Bold and the Beautiful, currently streaming on CBS.

