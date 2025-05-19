Where is Ivy Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character’s whereabouts explored 

In a show known for its dramatic twists and turns, The Bold and the Beautiful has once again left viewers wondering about a fan-favorite character — Ivy Forrester. Played by Ashleigh Brewer, Ivy recently came back to Los Angeles, this time with her niece, Electra Forrester. While her return was welcomed by long-time viewers, the excitement quickly turned into confusion as the character all but vanished from the central storyline.

Ivy returned to The Bold and the Beautiful in October 2024, six years after her previous stint, returning to the Forrester family business. She arrived just in time to be there for Electra, who has since found herself embroiled in a complicated and high-stakes love triangle with Will Spencer and Remy Pryce.

While Ivy's return at first implied she'd again be a leading figure, she's been more of a supporting player, serving as a guardian aunt instead of being the focal point of any big drama herself.

Ivy's storyline in The Bold and the Beautiful

Upon her return, Ivy is reintroduced as a protective figure for Electra in The Bold and the Beautiful, who is currently entangled in a turbulent storyline involving Will Spencer and Remy Pryce. While Electra has quickly become a focal point of younger Forrester-related plots, Ivy has mostly served as a sounding board and background presence in those scenes.

Given her deep ties to the Forrester and Spencer families, this subdued role feels like a missed opportunity. Ivy isn’t just a family member, she’s a trained designer, a former romantic rival, and someone with an emotional legacy on the show.

A missed opportunity with Liam Spencer

Before her full return, Ivy had a brief stop in Los Angeles where she shared a poignant moment with her ex, Liam Spencer. The two reminisced about their past, and Ivy even kissed him, a move that felt more like a “to be continued” than a final farewell.

Yet since returning, Ivy hasn’t interacted with Liam at all. There’s been no mention of her presence from Liam, Hope, or Steffy, which feels unrealistic considering Ivy launched a new jewelry line with Electra at Forrester Creations, an event Spencer Publications would normally cover. It strains belief that Liam, of all people, wouldn’t have found out she was back.

Fans have speculated that the show missed a golden chance to involve Ivy in Liam’s recent storyline, which has focused on his terminal diagnosis and his emotional efforts to reconnect with Hope and Steffy. Even a subplot where Ivy helps Liam create jealousy or confusion could have added emotional depth to both their characters.

What’s next for Ivy Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Ivy has the potential to be reintegrated into corporate rivalries, romantic entanglements, or even power struggles within Forrester Creations. Given the show's fast-moving narrative and ever-evolving love triangles, Ivy could easily slot into multiple existing arcs. Whether she challenges an established romance or helps bridge gaps within the Forrester family, there’s still time to give her a meaningful place in the ensemble.

As of now, Ivy remains on the canvas but away from center stage. While her presence offers subtle support to the next generation, many fans are hoping for more, and rightfully so. Whether The Bold and the Beautiful chooses to fully reintroduce Ivy into the main drama or let her quietly fade again remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the character and the actress behind her deserve better than the sidelines.

Catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful streaming on Paramount+.

