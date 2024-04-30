Which role did Meg Bennett play in General Hospital? Character explored

Meg Bennett, who was well-known for her roles in soap operas including General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, died on April 11, 2023, after her battle with cancer, as per The Hollywood Reporter. She wrote for the soap opera General Hospital and also played the villain Allegra Montenegro.

Over the course of her decades-long career, Bennett received praise from fans and critics. Her portrayal of iconic characters and her storytelling skills cemented her status as a respected figure in the field.

Meg Bennett's influence on the soap industry is evident and in 1995, she and her writing team were honored with a Daytime Emmy for their work on General Hospital.

Meg Bennett's role in General Hospital

In 2005, Meg Bennett portrayed Allegra Montenegro in the popular soap opera General Hospital. In her introduction, her character was presented as a crafty and deceitful individual who frequently plotted and schemed to undermine the other characters on the show.

In 2005, Allegra Montenegro orchestrated a plan to arrange for her daughter Alicia's disappearance on the day of her marriage to affluent businessman Andrew Olsen. Allegra noticed a similarity between Sam McCall and her missing daughter Alicia and proceeded to lock Sam's boyfriend, Jason Morgan, in a room, and forced Sam to impersonate Alicia.

It was later revealed that both Jason and Alicia Montenegro were held captive in the same room. Alicia then confessed that she had been compelled by her mother to marry Andrew Olsen. While confined, Alicia began to flirt with Jason, but his primary goal was to escape. Eventually, Alicia found a way out of the room, and Sam, using the alias "Alicia Montenegro," married Andrew Olsen in 2005.

After the nuptials, Andrew and Sam danced together before heading to their honeymoon suite, where the former intended to consummate the union. However, Sam felt uneasy about the idea, and Andrew almost assaulted her. He then realized she was not his fiancée, Alicia Montenegro, and Sam revealed her identity to him. Sam then confronted Allegra about the entire situation.

It was then revealed that Allegra and Andrew were in a relationship, and the former planned to pressure her daughter Alicia into the marriage to get his money. Allegra also intended to murder her daughter later. Jason then managed to escape and Allegra and Andrew abducted Sam. While Allegra fled, Andrew was killed by Jason Morgan.

After the incident, Sam was taken into custody for Andrew's death. However, she broke out and locked Alicia Montenegro in her cell, stealing her clothing. Allegra later decided to let Jason and Sam go and turn in her daughter, Alicia, after going back to apologize for her actions.

Meg Bennett was a prominent soap opera writer and actress, well-known for her contributions to the field. She not only performed in plays but also made a major mark as a writer for General Hospital, working as part of the writers' team from 1993 to 2011.

Meg Bennett became a popular individual in the soap opera industry over the years, and several fans mourned her loss when she died on April 11, 2024, at the age of 75.

General Hospital airs on ABC at 2 pm ET. Fans can also watch the title on DIRECTV, YouTube TV, Hulu, and Roku.