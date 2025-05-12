Who is Claudio Gama? Everything you need to know about General Hospital’s Luke Spencer's real-life husband

The actor who portrays Luke Spencer on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Anthony Geary, is married to Claudio Gama. While there's not a lot of publicly available information about Gama on the internet, he is often seen sharing photographs of his husband, cat, and food on his social media account.

Gama shared a post on Instagram on February 10, 2025, sharing that it has been 30 years since the couple met each other and 6 years of being married. He captioned the post,

"Greetings and happy week to all from Amsterdam winter days it’s cold but dry this week is our anniversary week Tony and I met 30 years ago in February and got married 6 years ago also on February two anniversary’s to celebrate I have to find a good gift and make some special food maybe bake another cake that will make Tony from me Tony and Max stay safe and warm."

General Hospital is the longest-running daytime television series in the history of American soap operas. The soap opera first aired in the year 1963, and is set in Port Charles, a fictional island. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the major families of the town, for example, the Quatermaines, the Spencers, the Corinthos, and many more.

Here's everything to know about General Hospital alum Anthony Geary and his real-life husband, Claudio Gama

Anthony Geary is an American actor born on May 29, 1947, in Coalville, Utah. The actor is best known for his portrayal of Luke Spencer on the daytime soap opera General Hospital; he portrayed the character for over 30 years. The actor married his long-term boyfriend, Claudio Gama, in February of 2020.

Gama frequently shares updates on the two on Instagram. He also shares his proud husband moment and shares clips and photos of Anthony receiving an award for his work in the industry. The actor shared a post of their anniversary party celebration on February 12, 2025, and captioned it,

"Our anniversary is in full party mode good friends nice booze and pizza it’s mid week I decided not to cook I will have a big dinner on the weekend then more people can join thank you all for all the lovely wishes from Tony Max and me a toast to you all stay safe and healthy."

Here's an insight into the character of Luke Spencer from General Hospital

Luke Spencer is a fictional character from the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Veteran actor Anthony Geary introduced the character on the soap opera in 1978; his last appearance on General Hospital was in 2017. Luke Spencer was a complex character who was at the center of several storylines. He was involved in several shady activities with Frank Smith, who later pressured Luke to marry his daughter, Jennifer.

Even though he was getting married to Jennifer, he had feelings for Laura. The two had to go through several obstacles to come together. When they did come together, they had two children, Lucky and Lulu Spencer. Since Luke was involved in several criminal activities, Laura was desperate and looking for peace. The couple faced challenges that became too difficult, and the two eventually separated.

Luke and Laura's romantic relationship was one of the central and fan-favorite plots of the soap opera. However, Luke was also involved with other characters on the show, like Tracy Quatermaine, Holly Sutton, and Skye Chandler Quartermaine. Later, on General Hospital, Luke discovered that he had another son with Holly Sutton named Ethan Lovett.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

