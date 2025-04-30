Who is Erik Fellows? Everything to know as Days of Our Lives alum appears in Law & Order: Organized Crime

Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of American television, is ready to celebrate its 60th anniversary on air, in November 2025. The show first aired on November 8, 1965 and is set in the fictional city of Salem. It revolves around the lives of the most powerful and influential families of the city, like The Kiriaks, The DiMeras, The Hortons, The Bradys, among others.

Ad

On Days of Our Lives, actor Erik Fellows played a minor character of Troy Winston, whose run on the show was less than a year. Winston worked for Victor Kiriakis, a powerful businessman, besides also working with EJ DiMera. His character arc ended with him going to prison for all his wrongful deeds.

Here's everything to know about Erik Fellow, from Days of Our Lives

Ad

Trending

Erik Fellows is an American actor born in Silver Spring, Maryland, on October 2nd, 1981. The actor is married to entertainment journalist and red carpet host, Karolina Ch. Fellows in an intimate ceremony on March 3rd, 2023. The actor has been nominated as well as has won several awards for his contribution to the entertainment industry. Most recently, he won the Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama at the 2022 Indie Series Awards for his portrayal of Bobby in the digital series Purgatory on Popstar! TV.

Ad

Apart from playing a minor role in the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, the actor is known for his work in other projects like Being Rose starring Cybill Shepherd & James Brolin, American Cowslip, NCIS Los Angeles, CSI: NY, Jonny's Sweet Revenge, Divorce Bait, Death 4 Dinner, Starf*cker, Me Haces Falta starring Jennifer Lopez, among others.

Ad

Recently, Erik was spotted starring as a guest in season 5 of Law and Order: Organized Crime as Steve Kingman. The actor was seen on episodes 1 and 2 of the show, which airs on the Peacock Network, every Thursday. Reports suggest that Erik will be a recurring character on the show Law and Order: Organized Crime.

Here's what we know about Erik Fellow's minor character, Troy Winston, from Days of Our Lives

Ad

The character of Troy Winston on Days of Our Lives was short-lived. The character was introduced in the year 2009, and the actor portrayed the character till 2010. Troy was introduced as a drug dealer who worked for Victor Kiriakis, a notorious character on the show. Later, he started working for EJ DiMera, who is the son of crime boss Stefano DiMera.

While he was working as a drug dealer for EJ DiMera, he felt envious of his co-worker Arianna Hernandez, who had been working as an undercover agent for Salem PD. Troy was extremely spiteful of Arianna, and even tried to run her over. However, once it was discovered that Troy was behind Arinna's accident, he was arrested. Due to his excessive usage of drugs and other substances, he went into a coma soon after and was declared brain dead.

Ad

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More