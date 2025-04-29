Who is General Hospital fame Laura Wright dating? Everything to know as the couple celebrates 8 years of togetherness

The daytime soap opera General Hospital is the longest-running daytime television series in the US. The series was created by Frank and Doris Hursley and first aired on April 1, 1963. The show is set on the fictional island of Port Charles and revolves around the powerful and affluent families of the island. The soap opera covers themes like complex family dynamics, forbidden love, organized crimes, and more.

Ad

General Hospital fame Laura Wright, who portrays the character of Carly Corinthos, is a famous American actress who recently celebrated her eighth anniversary with her partner Wes Ramsey. The couple met on the set of the television soap opera Guiding Light. In an interview with Michael Fairman TV in 2018, the couple shared their love story and how they reconnected after years.

Here's an insight into the relationship between General Hospital fame Laura and Wes

Ad

Trending

Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey, the offscreen couple who recently celebrated their eighth year of togetherness, first met on the sets of the soap opera Guiding Light. In the soap opera, Laura portrayed the character of Cassie Layne, Reva Shayne’s sister, and Wes portrayed Sam Spencer, brother of Olivia Spencer. Years later, the two reconnected at the weekend of the 45th Daytime Emmys, when they presented together.

In an interview with Michael Fairman TV in 2018, the couple shared their story of how they first met. Wes shared that it was over 15 years ago when he first met Laura; he was smitten but had to hide his feelings, as she wasn't just married but also pregnant with her second child at that moment. The couple shared that though their story did not cross, they used to run lines together in the green room. Wes mentioned

Ad

"Uh-huh! But we would run lines in the green room and I would try very hard to make sure she didn’t catch me staring at her… too often. But we laughed, and had great conversation."

Upon asking when the two reconnected and how it went ahead, Wes spoke,

"There was an assertiveness on my part that was for sure 15 years in the making. I did not expect to run into her. I also did not expect for her to tell me that she was recently single. In that split second, it was one of those, “stop the presses!” moments. Like, you need to give me your number, I’m taking you to dinner."

Ad

The couple also shared the screen again, not literally, though. Wes introduced the character of Peter August on the daytime soap opera General Hospital in 2017.

About Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey's characters on General Hospital

Ad

Laura Wright is an American actress born on September 11, 1970, in Clinton, Maryland. The actress married John Wright, and they have two kids together: Lauren Wright and John Michael Wright. The couple divorced in 2016. Soon after, in 2017, the actress started dating ex-costar Wes Ramsey.

The actress stepped into the character of Carly on General Hospital in 2005. Carly is one of the most popular villains on the soap opera. In the current story arc, Carly is in Los Angeles with her former husband, Sonny Corinthos, for his emergency heart surgery.

Ad

Wes Ramsey is an American actor born in Louisville, Kentucky, on October 6, 1977. The couple shares a seven-year age difference. His part was a short-lived character that left Port Charles in 2022. He was later discovered as Henrik, the son of Cesar Faison and Anna Devane. The character died in 2022 in an attack.

One can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More